1957 -- Sayyed Ali Suleiman Al-Rifai passed away at the age of 65. He won in the legislative held in 1938, was a member of "Al-Maaref" council in 1936, member of the municipal council, participant in launching the National of Kuwait and Kuwait Airways.

1963 -- Al-Qadsiya sports club was established. It was founded in October 1960 with headquarters located in Hawalli Governorate.

1974 -- Kuwait Scientific Club was established for promoting sciences particularly among the youth.

1990 -- The Iraqi published a daily newspaper, Al-Nidaa (the call) in Kuwait, nine days after invading the country. The occupation regime used Kuwaiti printing houses to release the newspaper.

1991 -- Suleiman Al-Marshoud died at the age of 101. He was a famous merchant, dealing in perfumes and bokhoor imported from India in the 20th of the past century. He was also among the first Kuwaitis who organized hajj expeditions to the holy lands using cars, rather than camels.

2011 -- The general Islamic charity authority carried out the first stage of a relief campaign for Somalia.

2017 -- The famous actor Abdulhussein Abdulredha died at the age of 78 in London after suffering from illness. He was among the top art pioneers in Kuwait and the Gulf.

2018 -- The Kuwaiti female figure skating team won 27 medals including 17 gold ones in the Asian competition held in Bangkok.

2021 -- The 100-km-long gas pipeline was operated pumping gas from Al-Khafji to Kuwait. (end)

