Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs strongly deplores the deadly attack by the Israeli forces on Al-Tabin school-turned shelter in Gaza Strip.

GAZA - At least 100 Palestinian civilians are martyred and scores others in an Israeli raid on a school in eastern Gaza City.

PARIS -- Ahmad El-Gendy claims the modern pentathlon title, securing the first medal for Egypt at Paris Olympic Games 2024.

ISLAMABAD -- At least three Pakistani and four are killed in a fire exchange in three different locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

NEW DELHI -- Two Indian soldiers are killed and three others injured in clashes with militants in Jammu and Kashmir State.

WASHINGTON -- The United States voices deep concern over reports of civilian casualties in Gaza following an attack by the Israeli forces on Al-Tabin school. (end) gb