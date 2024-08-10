Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly deplores the deadly attack by the Israeli Occupation forces on Al-Tabin school-turned shelter in Gaza Strip.
GAZA - At least 100 Palestinian civilians are martyred and scores others injured in an Israeli raid on a school in eastern Gaza City.
PARIS -- Ahmad El-Gendy claims the modern pentathlon title, securing the first Gold medal for Egypt at Paris Olympic Games 2024.
ISLAMABAD -- At least three Pakistani soldiers and four militants are killed in a fire exchange in three different locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
NEW DELHI -- Two Indian soldiers are killed and three others injured in clashes with militants in Jammu and Kashmir State.
WASHINGTON -- The United States voices deep concern over reports of civilian casualties in Gaza following an attack by the Israeli forces on Al-Tabin school. (end) gb
