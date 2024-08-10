Kuwait Condemns Israeli Occupation Bombing Of Gaza School
8/10/2024 10:05:20 AM
KUWAIT, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly deplored Saturday the Israeli Occupation bombardment of Gazan Daraj district's Al-Tabin school, which was sheltering displaced people, and resulted in killing and wounding hundreds.
In a statement, the Ministry said that the act is a blatant violation of international law and international humanitarian law as well as the relevant UN Security Council resolution.
The Ministry reiterated the need of the international community and the Security Council's intervention to halt these gruesome crimes committed against this unarmed people, it added.
It further demanded providing civil protection for unarmed Palestinians and compelling the occupying entity to comply with international resolutions in this regard, it noted. (end)
