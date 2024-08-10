Saturday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Timings

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The women's soccer final at the 2024 Paris and the Brazilian matches are the highlights of this Saturday's soccer schedule.



The day's lineup also includes matches from the English Championship (2nd division), International Friendlies, Paulista Cup , among others.



See the timings and where to watch today's soccer games live:

English Championship (2nd division)





8:30 AM - Leeds United x Portsmouth - ESPN and Disney+







8:30 AM - Ipswich Town x Nice - ESPN 4 and Disney+



10:30 AM - Bayer Leverkusen x Betis - ESPN 2 and Disney+



10:30 AM - Stuttgart x Athletic Bilbao - ESPN 4 and Disney+



11:00 AM - Wolverhampton x Rayo Vallecano - ESPN and Disney+



12:00 PM - Hoffenheim x Fulham - ESPN 3 and Disney+



12:00 PM - Newcastle x Brest - Disney+



1:00 PM - Everton x Roma - ESPN 4 and Disney+

1:30 PM - Tottenham x Bayern - GOAT Channel





12:00 PM - Brazil women x USA women - Globo, Sportv, and CazéTV





2:45 PM - Maricá x Audax - GOAT Channel







3:00 PM - EC São Bernardo x Juventus - TV Cultura and Futebol Paulista (YouTube)



3:00 PM - União São João x XV de Piracicaba - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)



3:00 PM - São Caetano x Oeste - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)



3:00 PM - Rio Branco x São Bento - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)



3:00 PM - Taquaritinga x Rio Claro - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)

3:00 PM - Primavera x RB Bragantino - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)





3:00 PM - Taubaté women x RB Bragantino women - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)







3:00 PM - Palmeiras sub-20 x Portuguesa Santista sub-20 - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)



3:00 PM - Corinthians sub-20 x XV de Jaú sub-20 - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)

3:00 PM - Santos sub-20 x São Bento sub-20 - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)







4:00 PM - Fortaleza x Criciúma - Premiere



7:00 PM - Cuiabá x Grêmio - Sportv and Premiere



9:30 PM - Cruzeiro x Atlético-MG - Premiere



9:30 PM - Vasco x Fluminense - Premiere

9:30 PM - Corinthians x RB Bragantino - Premiere





4:30 PM - Porto x Gil Vicente - ESPN and Disney+







5:00 PM - Ituano x Chapecoense - GOAT Channel and Premiere

5:00 PM - Sport x Amazonas - TV Brasil, GOAT Channel, and Premiere







5:00 PM - Confiança x Remo - DAZN, Our Football, Our Football+ and Zapping



5:00 PM - São José-RS x São Bernardo - DAZN and Our Football+



7:30 PM - Caxias x Ferroviário - DAZN and Our Football+

7:30 PM - Ferroviária x Athletic - DAZN and Our Football+







6:45 PM - Independiente Rivadavia x Boca Juniors - ESPN 4 and Disney+

8:30 PM - River Plate x Huracán - ESPN and Disney+





12:00 PM - Brazil women x USA women - 2024 Paris Olympics (final)



