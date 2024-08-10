Saturday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Timings
Date
8/10/2024 5:00:07 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The women's soccer final at the 2024 Paris olympics and the Brazilian Serie A matches are the highlights of this Saturday's soccer schedule.
The day's lineup also includes matches from the English Championship (2nd division), International Friendlies, Paulista Cup , among others.
See the timings and where to watch today's soccer games live:
English Championship (2nd division)
8:30 AM - Leeds United x Portsmouth - ESPN and Disney+
International Friendlies
8:30 AM - Ipswich Town x Nice - ESPN 4 and Disney+
10:30 AM - Bayer Leverkusen x Betis - ESPN 2 and Disney+
10:30 AM - Stuttgart x Athletic Bilbao - ESPN 4 and Disney+
11:00 AM - Wolverhampton x Rayo Vallecano - ESPN and Disney+
12:00 PM - Hoffenheim x Fulham - ESPN 3 and Disney+
12:00 PM - Newcastle x Brest - Disney+
1:00 PM - Everton x Roma - ESPN 4 and Disney+
1:30 PM - Tottenham x Bayern - GOAT Channel
2024 Paris Olympics (final)
12:00 PM - Brazil women x USA women - Globo, Sportv, and CazéTV
Carioca Championship Serie A2
2:45 PM - Maricá x Audax - GOAT Channel
Paulista Cup
3:00 PM - EC São Bernardo x Juventus - TV Cultura and Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
3:00 PM - União São João x XV de Piracicaba - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
3:00 PM - São Caetano x Oeste - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
3:00 PM - Rio Branco x São Bento - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
3:00 PM - Taquaritinga x Rio Claro - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
3:00 PM - Primavera x RB Bragantino - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
Paulista Women's Championship
3:00 PM - Taubaté women x RB Bragantino women - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
Paulista Championship sub-20
3:00 PM - Palmeiras sub-20 x Portuguesa Santista sub-20 - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
3:00 PM - Corinthians sub-20 x XV de Jaú sub-20 - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
3:00 PM - Santos sub-20 x São Bento sub-20 - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
Brazilian Serie A
4:00 PM - Fortaleza x Criciúma - Premiere
7:00 PM - Cuiabá x Grêmio - Sportv and Premiere
9:30 PM - Cruzeiro x Atlético-MG - Premiere
9:30 PM - Vasco x Fluminense - Premiere
9:30 PM - Corinthians x RB Bragantino - Premiere
Portuguese Championship
4:30 PM - Porto x Gil Vicente - ESPN and Disney+
Brazilian Serie B
5:00 PM - Ituano x Chapecoense - GOAT Channel and Premiere
5:00 PM - Sport x Amazonas - TV Brasil, GOAT Channel, and Premiere
Brazilian Serie C
5:00 PM - Confiança x Remo - DAZN, Our Football, Our Football+ and Zapping
5:00 PM - São José-RS x São Bernardo - DAZN and Our Football+
7:30 PM - Caxias x Ferroviário - DAZN and Our Football+
7:30 PM - Ferroviária x Athletic - DAZN and Our Football+
Argentine Championship
6:45 PM - Independiente Rivadavia x Boca Juniors - ESPN 4 and Disney+
8:30 PM - River Plate x Huracán - ESPN and Disney+
Where to watch live the Brazil women's game in the 2024 Paris Olympics final?
The Brazil women x USA women game will be broadcast live on Globo, Sportv, and CazéTV, at 12:00 PM.
Which channel will broadcast the Fortaleza game in the Brazilian Serie A?
The Fortaleza x Criciúma game will be broadcast live on Premiere, at 4:00 PM.
What time is the Cuiabá game?
The Cuiabá x Grêmio game will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere, at 7:00 PM.
