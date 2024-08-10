Brazil’S Olympic Journey: Triumphs, Setbacks, And Final Hopes

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Yesterday, within two hours, Brazil experienced Olympic highs and lows, losing one medal, winning two, and narrowly missing a record.



By Friday, August 9, 2024, Brazil secured 18 medals. Matching the 21 podium finishes from Tokyo 2020 seemed impossible.



On Saturday, Brazil's women's team faces the United States in the final at 12:00 PM.



Meanwhile, the women's volleyball team competes for bronze against Turkey at 12:15 PM. If all goes well, Brazil could reach 20 medals. Reaching 21 would require a massive surprise.







Brazil still has athletes competing on Saturday. They could add to the medal tally:







Laura Amaro in weightlifting



Isabela Abreu in modern pentathlon



Ana Paula Vergutz in the K1 500 event

Valdenice Nascimento in the C1 200 event, both in canoeing



Medal Count vs. Gold MedalsNey Wilson, the Director of High-Performance Sports at the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB), emphasized total medals over golds."The total number of medals is more significant than golds," he stated. "A country could have only three golds and still rank higher than another with 20 medals," he added.Brazil's Performance and Future FundingBrazil aimed to finish between 12th and 15th in the medal standings. Based on gold medals, Brazil is currently in 17th place.However, in total medals, Brazil ranks 12th. After the Olympics, the COB will analyze how to allocate funding across different sports.They will consider medals and overall performance, including qualifications for finals.BackgroundThe Tokyo 2020 Olympics marked a significant milestone for Brazil. The country achieved a record 21 podium finishes.The 2024 Olympics in Paris presented new challenges and opportunities for Brazilian athletes.The COB focused on improving performance by investing in high-performance sports and supporting athletes.Brazilian athletes in the 2024 Olympics showed determination and resilience. Despite challenges, they strived for excellence, bringing pride to their nation.The final days of the Olympics will be crucial. Brazil looks to add to its medal tally and achieve its goals.Brazil's Olympic Journey: Triumphs, Setbacks, and Final Hopes