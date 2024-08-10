U.S. Announces $125M Security Assistance Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Joe Biden Administration has announced another package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $125 million.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Pentagon's release .

This is the 63rd tranche the administration has provided to Ukraine from the Defense Department's since August 2021.

The package includes air defense capabilities; multi-mission radars to detect and counter enemy artillery; and anti-tank weapons.

Stinger missiles and ammunition for HIMARS will be handed over, as well as Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems; 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition; HMMWVs; small arms ammunition; demolitions equipment and munitions; equipment to protect critical infrastructure; spare parts, auxiliary equipment, services, training, and transportation.

The report emphasizes that the United States will continue to work alongside nearly 50 partners to provide Ukraine with the critical capabilities needed to repel Russian aggression.

State Secretary Antony Blinken , commenting on the new package of aid to Ukraine, wrote on X: "We're sending Ukraine a significant new package of urgently needed munitions. This support will help Ukraine protect its troops and its people and reinforce its capabilities across the front lines."

As reported earlier, the U.S. says Ukraine's operation in Russia's Kursk region is aligned with Washington's policy.