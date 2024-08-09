Guyana: ‘We Believe In Results’ Says Minister Rodrigues

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana (DPI) – The of Guyana continues to expand the nation's infrastructure for a sustainable future, evident in the phenomenal change witnessed by Guyanese nationwide and even abroad, says within the of housing and water Susan Rodrigues; the investments in the housing sector are geared towards empowering Guyanese with homeownership and preparing them to participate and prosper in the bright future.

Minister Rodrigues made it clear that the mission is to unite the country, ensuring its prosperity reaches every household, delivering remarks at the opening ceremony of the International Building Expo 2024, at the National Stadium, Providence, Thursday evening.

“We are not the do-nothing type; we believe in results...We are builders and we are building a Guyana that is so rich with opportunities that every little Guyanese boy or girl on the coast or the hinterland, from a rich family or a poor family, no matter the colour of your skin or the texture of your hair, can dream their biggest dream and know that it can become a reality,” said minister Rodrigues.

The highly anticipated event provides a host of opportunities for networking and collaboration, among local and foreign businesses. It serves as a mainstream for innovative ideas, and the showcase and expansion of existing ventures.

“Over the next few days, the country will witness innovation at its best...We are confident that building Expo 2024 will provide an invaluable platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and collaboration. It is an opportunity for us to learn from each other, inspire new ideas, and forge partnerships,” the minister stated.

The Expo which has become a household name in the country sees approximately 30 companies from Canada, the United States, India, and Indonesia, among other foreign countries participating.

Guyanese companies are showcasing their dominance at the Expo as over 400 locals are present. These companies will highlight sustainable and environmental concepts aimed at improving home ownership.

The Expo allows local entrepreneurs to launch businesses, minister Rodrigues noted:

“International building expo has earned a reputation as a premiere platform for entrepreneurs to launch a new business, expand and showcase new businesses and offers unmatched opportunities to network among industries and professionals.”

Over the past four years, Guyana has experienced phenomenal change with modern infrastructure built to cater to a more sustainable future. This is a result of a government that remains people-focused and is geared towards empowering Guyanese and improving their living standards.

The 2024 Building Expo is being held under the theme“Building in the foundation of sustainability and unity.” It concludes on Sunday.

Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), Komal Singh, commented:

“This Expo is more than just an exhibition. It is a gateway to collaboration, innovation and growth. The event provides an ideal platform for businesses to showcase their products and services, forge strategic alliances, and contribute to the growing transformation of Guyana's infrastructure landscape.”

“The future of Guyana is bright and we have the opportunity to shape it together. I encourage all participants to take full advantage of the opportunities presented here to network, innovate, and collaborate. [Let us] continue to build on a solid foundation laid by our government and private sector and drive this country forward into a new era of prosperity and development,” Singh stressed.

Meanwhile, with the government of Guyana assuming office in August 2020, the housing sector has seen an overall investment of over $240 billion, which has spurred massive development, announced president Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

“The investments in the sector have resulted in the regularisation of housing settlements and delivery of over 35,000 house lots and close to 2,000 new homes. This has resulted in the construction of new four-lane highways.”

“These initiatives saw housing loans increase...Look at the results of this policy. We have seen an increase in housing loans by almost 20 per cent or $56 billion. These housing loans have the lowest default rate in the hemisphere.”

“These are things that sometimes go unnoticed. These were the transformations that have taken place that sometimes we don't put the right value on... And this is not only in one region, this is across every single region.”

“We have exceeded our expectations. But we are not stopping there. We are launching a new innovative project that is called the Homestead programme at the Soesdyke-Linden Highway. Before the end of this year, we want to build the fastest community in the history of our country, and the history of this hemisphere,” said president Ali.

