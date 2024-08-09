Friday’S African Short News Roundup

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Africa is a continent of dynamic change, with significant developments occurring across its diverse nations.



Northern África

Sudan's Jebel Aulia Dam is at risk.

Experts are raising alarms about the deteriorating condition of Sudan's Jebel Aulia Dam, which is crucial for irrigation and agricultural activities in the White Nile region.



Without maintenance since last year, the dam risks failing to raise water levels necessary for the upcoming agricultural season, potentially leading to disastrous outcomes for farming and local communities.



The situation underscores the broader challenges of infrastructure neglect in conflict-affected areas, highlighting the urgent need for intervention to prevent an agricultural crisis.

Corruption Scandal Surrounds Libyan Oil Minister

Libya's Oil Minister, Khalifa Abdel-Sadek, has been arrested in a corruption scandal involving a foreign oil company.







This incident has exposed significant governance issues within Libya 's crucial oil sector, which is a vital part of the national economy.



The scandal underscores ongoing challenges in Libya's political landscape, where instability and corruption hinder economic development and contribute to the country's prolonged conflict.

Western África

Sweden and Mali Diplomatic Tensions Escalate

Sweden is reassessing its diplomatic relations with Mali following the expulsion of its ambassador amid rising tensions over development aid and security concerns.



This development marks a significant downturn in relations, prompted by disagreements over Mali's handling of internal conflicts and international alliances.



The closure of Sweden's embassy signals a broader reevaluation of its diplomatic presence in West Africa, with potential implications for international cooperation and stability in the region.

Decline in Profits for Cape Verde's Central Bank

In 2023, the Banco de Cabo Verde reported a sharp decline in profits, down 63.54% to 389 million escudos ($3.5 million), marking its second-lowest earnings in the past five years.



This significant reduction stems from poor performance in foreign exchange operations and the fluctuating value of dollar and yuan -denominated assets.



Despite these challenges, the bank noted an improved financial margin, influenced by global central banks' monetary adjustments to combat persistent high inflation and other economic adversities like the Ukraine conflict.

Press Freedom Under Threat in Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau is experiencing a severe crackdown on press freedom, with journalists facing increasing violence and repression.



The situation escalated following an alleged coup attempt in 2022, with President Umaro Sissoco Embalo intensifying efforts to silence critical media.



This crackdown poses significant risks to democratic governance and highlights the urgent need for international attention and intervention to protect journalists and uphold free speech.

Ghana inaugurates a new gold refinery.

Ghana has launched a new gold refinery in Accra, a strategic move by Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia to boost the domestic processing of legally mined gold.



This initiative is part of broader efforts to enhance the value-added processing of minerals. It also aims to improve environmental and labor standards in mining and strengthen the country's position in the global gold market.



The refinery is expected to have significant economic and employment benefits, aligning with national goals for sustainable mineral resource management.

Central África

Angola is identified as a leader in SADC aquaculture potential.

Angola is recognized for its leading potential in aquaculture within the Southern African Development Community (SADC ), attributed to its abundant natural water resources.



This potential positions Angola to significantly contribute to regional food security and economic stability through sustainable aquaculture practices.



The national focus on enhancing aquaculture is part of a broader strategy to diversify the economy and boost employment, reflecting the government's commitment to sustainable development.

Eastern África

Somalia and Ethiopia to Resume Talks

Somalia and Ethiopia are set to resume talks in Ankara under Turkish mediation to address tensions arising from a port agreement with Somaliland.



The discussions aim to resolve disputes over territorial integrity and political sovereignty, reflecting broader regional dynamics.



They highlight the importance of diplomatic engagement to ensure stability and cooperation between neighboring countries in the Horn of Africa.

Misuse of Terrorism Charges in Uganda

In Uganda, the government's application of terrorism charges is increasingly viewed as a tool for political repression.



Critics argue that these charges, which carry severe penalties, including life imprisonment, are used disproportionately against political opponents without resulting in convictions.



This practice raises concerns about the misuse of the judiciary for political ends, undermining the rule of law. It highlights the need for judicial independence and accountability in handling such serious accusations.

Economic optimism among Kenyan consumers

A recent study by TransUnion reveals that 85% of Kenyan consumers expect their incomes to rise in the next year, driven by improved debt management and economic resilience.



Despite a decrease in income for some over the past months, the overall sentiment remains optimistic. Plans to increase discretionary spending and investment in essentials like retirement funds and bills are underway.



This trend reflects a positive outlook on personal financial growth and a rebound in consumer confidence in Kenya.

Rwanda Bids to Host a Formula 1 Race

Rwanda is actively pursuing the opportunity to host a Formula 1 race in Kigali, aiming to become the first African host since 1993.



This initiative is part of Rwanda's broader strategy to enhance its international profile and boost economic development through high-profile sporting events.



The bid faces stiff competition but is supported by Rwanda 's recent investments in sports infrastructure and global partnerships. These factors highlight the country's growing influence in international sports.

Mozambique's Tourism Sector Shows Strong Performance

Mozambique's tourism sector has generated $221 million over the past year, making a significant contribution to the country's GDP.



President Filipe Nyusi emphasized the sector's potential for growth and the importance of investing in quality infrastructure and services to attract more visitors.



Despite challenges from natural disasters and security issues, the sector has seen considerable development. This progress indicates a positive trajectory for Mozambique's economic and social transformation through tourism.

Southern África

Challenges in South African Land Reform

In South Africa, two million hectares of state farmland remain idle, highlighting ongoing issues in land reform.



In his journey across the Karoo, Wandile Sihlobo reveals the frustrations of black farmers who lack title deeds. This absence of title deeds hampers their ability to secure loans and expand agricultural activities.



Despite President Cyril Ramaphosa's promises to enhance funding and support for land reform, the reality on the ground reveals a lack of progress and inadequate post-settlement support.



This raises concerns about the future of inclusive agricultural growth and the effectiveness of government strategies.

Lesotho Boosts Agricultural Investments with IFAD's Support

Lesotho is set to enhance its agricultural sector with support from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD ).



This collaboration aims to boost food security and economic growth through sustainable practices and investments in rural communities.



The initiative reflects a commitment to overcoming environmental challenges and improving the livelihoods of the Basotho people. It emphasizes the critical role of international partnerships in advancing national development goals.

Zimbabwe faces calls to end repression ahead of the SADC summit.

Amidst preparations for the upcoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit, Zimbabwe is under international scrutiny. This scrutiny focuses on the country's human rights record.



Rights organizations are calling for an end to the repression of opposition members and civil society, highlighting a pattern of arrests and abuse.



These developments raise concerns about Zimbabwe's commitment to democratic principles and the impact of political instability on regional relations.

