Africa Nears Emergency Declaration Amid Mpox Outbreak

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Africa is close to declaring a Public Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS) due to the escalating Mpox outbreak.



Jean Kaseya, Director General of the Africa CDC, announced this during a webinar on the situation in the Republic of Congo and beyond.



Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, displays symptoms like fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.



Renamed in 2022 by health organizations including the WHO , Mpox spreads through close contact, respiratory droplets, and contaminated objects. This name change aims to reduce stigma.



The anticipated emergency declaration will boost resource mobilization, enhance cross-border responses, and strengthen African health systems.

Mpox Outbreak in Africa

Kaseya highlighted the pivotal role of Africa's youth in combating the outbreak, harnessing their energy and innovation.







Since January 2022, Africa has reported 38,465 Mpox cases and 1,456 deaths, with a significant 160% increase in cases in 2024 compared to the previous year.



Transmission occurs across borders and through sexual contact, notably affecting regions with vulnerable populations facing malnutrition or HIV.



Countries like Côte d'Ivoire, Kenya, and Uganda have reported their first Mpox cases. Côte d'Ivoire's initial cases involved a 46-year-old agricultural worker and a 20-year-old student from Abidjan.



Kenya's first known case was a long-distance truck driver at the Taita Taveta entry point. In Uganda, two cases were reported in Kasese district, imported from the DRC. The outbreak's case fatality rate stands at 3.2%, with children under 15 most affected.



Following the WHO's 2022 declaration of Mpox as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, the African Union took action. It empowered the Africa CDC to make independent health decisions.



As the continent prepares for the PHECS declaration, there's an urgent push to deploy medical supplies, share vital information, and fortify public health systems.



The global community remains attentive, recognizing the broad implications of Africa's response to the Mpox crisis for regional and worldwide public health security.

