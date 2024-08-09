China-UAE Industrial Capacity Cooperation Demonstration Zone Holds Press Conference For 2024 Chinese Industrial Products Exhibition - CIPE 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) On August 9, 2024, the China-UAE Industrial Capacity Cooperation Demonstration Zone (hereinafter referred to the JOCIC Park) held a press for Chinese Industrial Products (CIPE) 2024 and signed an exhibition partnership agreement with MIE Events, a leading international exhibition group in the Middle East. The two parties will jointly hold CIPE 2024 in JOCIC Park. Mr. Zou Yonggang, General Manager of Jiangsu Overseas Cooperation and Co., Ltd., attended the event and announced the exhibition details.

Chinese Industrial Products Exhibition 2024 will be held from November 18 to 19 at JOCIC Park. This exhibition plans to invite about 100 high-quality Chinese enterprises to participate. The indoor and outdoor exhibition areas will cover themes such as provincial enterprises and city specials, oil equipment and services, advanced manufacturing and technology, building materials and home, environmental protection, and new energy. Exhibitors will showcase their innovative achievements and high-quality products. During the exhibition, several high-level themed forums, special exchange meetings, corporate roadshows, interactive experiences, and other related supporting activities will be held. Leaders from government departments of China and the UAE, representatives from various industrial and commercial institutions and large enterprises of both countries, leading enterprises in various sub-sectors of Chinese industry, professional buyers from the UAE and the Gulf region, and representatives of business associations will gather at the JOCIC Park to discuss cooperation.

From March 7 to 9, 2023, the JOCIC Park successfully held the CIPE 2023. More than 50 Chinese companies gained the opportunities to enter the local market, and some companies received intentional orders during the event. The mainstream media at home and abroad reported intensively on the exhibition, which was widely recognized by exhibitors and local social circles.

China-UAE Industrial Capacity Cooperation Demonstration Zone is a major cooperation project that implements the important consensus of the leaders of China and the UAE and serves the“Belt and Road” Initiative. Currently, the construction of supporting infrastructure in the JOCIC Park has been largely completed, A total of more than 30 projects have been signed, and the first batch of enterprises has officially started production, making it one of the preferred destinations for Chinese enterprises to invest in the Middle East and an important platform for China-UAE capacity cooperation.

The CIPE 2024 aims to create a platform that showcases China's industrial competence, integrate resources across industries and regions, and deepen the economic cooperation and trade between the two countries.