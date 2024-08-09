Techmediabreaks Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Releases Q2 2024 Financial, Corporate Report

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , the leader in fertility control to manage animal-pest populations and the only of commercially available, EPA-registered Rat Birth Control(R), is reporting on its second-quarter 2024 results. According to the report, the company saw record revenue of $874,000

in the first half of 2024, a 62% increase when compared to the first half of 2023, as well as improvement in margin percentages.

In addition, the report noted key performance indicators, such as SenesTech's Evolve(TM) product line, which was launched this year, becoming the company's biggest-selling product line, contributing some 60% revenue this year's numbers. The report also noted that significant third-party efficacy trials have begun.

“The second-quarter results highlight yet another quarter of record top line sales,” said SenesTech president and CEO Joel Fruendt in the press release.“Sixty-two percent growth year to date versus the same period in 2023, as well as strong operational improvement of numerous key metrics have reduced our cash burn as we look to achieve our near-term objective of profitability. Importantly, we are ideally positioned to see accelerating growth due to the initiatives we put in place throughout the first half of 2024, including the launch of Evolve for rats with key online retailers; the launch of our new Evolve Mouse solution; the ramp up of recently secured distribution agreements; and new product packing options.”

About SenesTech Inc.

SenesTech is committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal-pest populations through fertility control. SenesTech invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, as well as Evolve and Evolve Mouse, an EPA-designated, minimum-risk contraceptive for rodents, reflecting the company's mission to provide products that are proactive, safe and sustainable. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest-management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. SenesTech strives for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households - with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable. For more information about the company, please visit

.

