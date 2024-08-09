US Stocks Edge Lower At End Of Rollercoaster Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

New York: US slipped after markets opened on Friday as traders appeared wary at the end of a rocky week that began with a dramatic sell-off.

Around 15 minutes into trading, all three major on Wall Street were trading lower, with the Industrial Average leading the mild decline, falling 0.3 percent to 39,313.65.

The broad-based was down 0.2 percent at 5,308.59, while the tech-rich slipped 0.3 percent to 16,616.52.

"The stock could settle this week roughly unchanged with the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 sitting on declines of 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively, since last Friday," Briefing analysts wrote in a blog post before markets opened.

They pointed to a pre-open gain in the so-called "mega caps" worth at least $200 billion, and chipmakers.

Among individual stocks, Paramount Global was trading 2.3 percent higher after announcing it would cut around 15 percent of its workforce as part of a cost-cutting plan.

And weight-loss drugmaker Eli Lilly's stock was up 5.8 percent after the company beat earnings estimates.