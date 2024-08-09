Surprise Police Department Completes Autism Training, Becomes A Certified Autism Centertm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SURPRISE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After completing autism-specific training from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), Surprise Police Department becomes a Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC). The training and certification program equips the department staff with best practices for communication, safety and de-escalation when encountering autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals in the community.

“We are thrilled that the Surprise Police Department is now a Certified Autism CenterTM thanks to our partnership with IBCCES. Our entire department has undergone special training to better serve and support individuals with autism in our community,” says Benny Piňa, police chief.

In addition to the training and certification, patrol officers are supplied with“Autism Go Bags,” which aid officers in responding to calls with individuals on the autism spectrum. The bags contain communication cards for nonverbal interactions, sensory toys, water, and snacks.

“We're incredibly proud of the Surprise Police Department for becoming a Certified Autism CenterTM. This certification highlights their dedication to inclusivity and their proactive approach to understanding and serving autistic individuals,” says Myron Pincomb, board chairman of IBCCES.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification, serving various sectors globally. Their programs are known for integrating evidence-based content with the perspectives of autistic individuals, and they offer various resources, ongoing support, and renewal requirements to promote continuous learning and long-term impact.

About Surprise Police Department

What is it like to live in a city named Surprise? Well, pardon the cliché, but it's full of surprises! Our sprawling suburban city is located in the northwest Phoenix Metropolitan area, just 45 minutes from Downtown Phoenix and the Sky Harbor International Airport. The Surprise Police Department serves our community with respect by upholding the constitutional rights, peace, and security of the public through purposeful engagement and meaningful partnerships. Every facet of our community receives the dedication of our officers, who champion inclusivity at its core.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.



