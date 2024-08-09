Missile Strike On Kostiantynivka: 11 Killed, 44 Injured
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The injury toll from a Russian attack on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, has increased to 44 people.
According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on facebook .
"Kostiantynivka: 11 dead and 44 wounded as a result of the Russian attack on the city," the statement says.
According to preliminary information, the invaders used a Kh-38 missile.
The strike damaged at least four private houses, a shopping center, a post office, shops, a car wash and cars.
The State Emergency Service reported that emergency rescue operations are underway and all relevant services are working at the site.
As reported by Ukrinform, on August 9, Russian troops attacked Kostiantynivka, a fire broke out at the site of the hit. Earlier, 11 people were reported dead and 37 wounded.
Photo: SES
