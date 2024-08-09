عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Missile Strike On Kostiantynivka: 11 Killed, 44 Injured

Missile Strike On Kostiantynivka: 11 Killed, 44 Injured


8/9/2024 10:09:18 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The injury toll from a Russian attack on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, has increased to 44 people.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on facebook .

"Kostiantynivka: 11 dead and 44 wounded as a result of the Russian attack on the city," the statement says.

According to preliminary information, the invaders used a Kh-38 missile.

The strike damaged at least four private houses, a shopping center, a post office, shops, a car wash and cars.

Read also: Russian strike on Kostiantynivka : Ten killed, 35 wounded

The State Emergency Service reported that emergency rescue operations are underway and all relevant services are working at the site.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 9, Russian troops attacked Kostiantynivka, a fire broke out at the site of the hit. Earlier, 11 people were reported dead and 37 wounded.

Photo: SES

MENAFN09082024000193011044ID1108537621


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search