Solvent Recovery And Recycling Market Worth $1,384 Million By 2028, At A CAGR Of 5.0%, Says Marketsandmarkets™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Solvent Recovery and Recycling size is projected to reach USD 1,384 million by 2028 from USD 1,085 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarketsTM. Stringent regulations promoting the reduction of emissions and hazardous waste, increasing demand for solvent recovery in end-use industries, and benefits through reduced procurement costs and waste disposal expenses will propel solvent recovery and recycling market growth during the forecast period. However, high initial capital investment of solvent recovery systems, and solvent recovery systems require significant space and specific infrastructure are major restraining factors for the solvent recovery and recycling market.

Download PDF Brochure:

Browse in-depth TOC on "Solvent Recovery and Recycling Market”

229 - Market Data Tables

41 – Figures

227 - Pages

List of Key Players in Solvent Recovery and Recycling Market :

Veolia (France)CycleSolv LLC (US)Tradebe Environmental Services (US)Clean Harbors (US)Indaver (Belgium)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Solvent Recovery and Recycling:

Stringent regulations promoting the reduction of emissions and hazardous wasteHigh initial capital investments of solvent recovery and recycling systemsGrowing awareness on environmental issuesAvailability of low-cost virgin solvents

Key Findings of the Study:

Get Sample Pages:

On the basis of solvent type , DMF (Dimethylformamide) is expected to lead the market in terms of value in 2023, due to its versatile properties, including high solvency, low boiling point, and compatibility with various compounds. These characteristics make DMF a preferred solvent in diverse industries, leading to increased demand and consequently driving the need for efficient solvent recovery and recycling processes.

On the basis of end-use industry , the paints & coatings end-use industry is projected to lead the solvent recovery and recycling market in terms of value during the forecast period. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to its substantial solvent consumption. As environmental sustainability gains prominence and regulatory pressures intensify, industry is increasingly adopting solvent recovery solutions. This strategic shift is prompted due to a dual objective: aligning with eco-friendly practices and optimizing cost-effectiveness. Consequently, the paint and coatings sector's commitment to reducing environmental impact while efficiently utilizing resources positions it at the forefront of the evolving landscape for solvent recovery and recycling technologies.

On the basis of region , Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in 2022 and it is also expected to be the largest market for solvent recovery and recycling during the forecast period, in terms of value. Owing to factors such as the region's swift industrialization and key end-use industries such as textiles, automotive, and construction. The robust growth in manufacturing, particularly in China, Japan, and India, intensifies solvent demand. As these nations prioritize sustainability and stringent environmental regulations, solvent recovery and recycling become integral. The presence of major players in diverse industries, coupled with a proactive approach towards eco-friendly practices, solidifies Asia Pacific's dominance in the solvent recovery and recycling market.

Get Customization on this Report:

Key players in the solvent recovery and recycling market are Veolia (France), CycleSolv LLC (US), Tradebe Environmental Services (US), Clean Harbors (US), and Indaver (Belgium). These players not only have a comprehensive and diverse product portfolio but also have a strong geographic presence. These players can focus on developing innovative authentication and brand protection technologies and offerings owing to the emergence of new application areas for authentication and brand protection. These companies offer several product offerings and have operations worldwide. They rely on their R&D capabilities and diversified product and service portfolios to increase their market share. These companies focus on product launches, collaborations, acquisitions, contracts, and partnerships to strengthen their footprint through product innovations and extend their business reach.

CycleSolv LLC

CycleSolv LLC is a chemical services company that provides a comprehensive range of solutions for chemical users. The company offers a complete range of services for the chemical user: including recycling of spent solvent streams, disposal of wastes including non-hazardous waste, and sales of specialty chemicals and solvents. The company specializes in the recycling of spent solvent streams, the company offers the flexibility of on-site or off-site distillation through its fleet of mobile recycling units. The company is dedicated to offering environmentally friendly and cost-effective solutions, emphasizing sustainable practices in chemical management for its clients. The company has a presence in the US.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Membranes Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ...