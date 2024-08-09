Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Sign Cybersecurity Memorandum
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have sealed the deal by signing a
memorandum of understanding in cybersecurity,
Azernews reports.
According to the Electronic Security Service (ESS) under the
Ministry of Digital Development and transport of Azerbaijan, the
memorandum was signed during Azerbaijani delegates' working visit
to Kazakhstan.
The document outlines plans for collaborative efforts in
information security and cybersecurity, including sharing data and
expertise between the involved parties.
To note, the ESS continues its efforts to establish cooperation
with CERTs (Computer Emergency Response Teams) and similar
organizations from other countries by the Cybersecurity and
Information Security Strategy of Azerbaijan for 2023-2027, approved
by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on
August 28, 2023.
