Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Sign Cybersecurity Memorandum

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have sealed the deal by signing a memorandum of understanding in cybersecurity, Azernews reports.

According to the Electronic Security Service (ESS) under the Ministry of Digital Development and of Azerbaijan, the memorandum was signed during Azerbaijani delegates' working visit to Kazakhstan.

The document outlines plans for collaborative efforts in information security and cybersecurity, including sharing data and expertise between the involved parties.

To note, the ESS continues its efforts to establish cooperation with CERTs (Computer Emergency Response Teams) and similar organizations from other countries by the Cybersecurity and Information Security Strategy of Azerbaijan for 2023-2027, approved by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on August 28, 2023.