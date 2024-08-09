KCA Announces Kerala Cricket League T20 Set To Be Played From September 2 To 19

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 9 (IANS) Taking a cue from various states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, Pondicherry, Maharashtra, Punjab and Bengal, the Kerala Association (KCA) has joined the bandwagon of having its own state-based T20 league.

The KCA said on Friday that it will launch a six-team Kerala Cricket League (KCL) T20 tournament, to be played between September 2-19 at the Greenfield International in Thiruvananthapuram. The league's logo was launched by India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, with KCA adding the player auction to be held on August 10.

“Fans can look forward to two thrilling games each day, including day and night matches. The league will officially be launched by the legendary actor and KCL brand ambassador, Mohanlal, on 31st August 2024, at 12 noon at the Hyatt Regency,” added the KCA.

A total of 168 players have been shortlisted for the player auction, with each franchise set to acquire 20 players. The auction will be divided into three categories - Category A: Featuring players with IPL and Ranji Trophy experience, with a base salary of INR two lakh.

Category B: Comprising CK Naidu, U-23, U-19 State, and U-19 Challengers players, with a base salary of INR one lakh. Category C: For U-16 state players, university players, and club cricketers, with a base salary of INR 50,000.

Icon players already selected for the league include P.A. Abdul Basit (Trivandrum Royals), Sachin Baby (Kollam Sailors), Mohammad Azharuddin (Alleppey Ripples), Basil Thampi (Kochi Blue Tigers), Vishnu Vinod (Thrissur Titans), and Rohan S Kunnammal (Calicut Globestars).

Samson not being there as an icon player raises questions over whether he would be part of the league, considering its dates clash with the Duleep Trophy in Anantapur, starting from September 5. The player auction will be broadcast live on Star Sports Three and the OTT platform Fancode.

The KCA also announced it would be making a donation of one crore rupees to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to aid those affected by the Wayanad disaster. The association is also mobilizing support from prominent figures in the cricket community to provide additional assistance.