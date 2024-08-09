French Pres. Urges Halt Of War In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel affirmed on Friday the need of backing mediation efforts to cease the ongoing war launched by Israeli on the besieged Gaza Strip since last October.

"The war in Gaza must stop. This must be clear to everyone," Macron tweeted on his "X" account.

It is crucial for the people of Gaza, for the hostages, and for the stability of the region, which is at stake today, he added.

He stressed "full support from France to the American, Egyptian, and Qatari mediators".

Meanwhile, leaders of Qatar, Egypt and the US said in a joint statement on Thursday "the three of us and our teams have worked tirelessly over many months to forge a framework agreement that is now on the table with only the details of implementation left to conclude."

"As mediators, if necessary, we are prepared to present a final bridging proposal that resolves the remaining implementation issues in a manner that meets the expectations of all parties," it noted. (end)

tma







MENAFN09082024000071011013ID1108537298