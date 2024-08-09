Insurance Market To Reach $28.5 Trillion, Globally, By 2032 At 13.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The notable factors positively affecting the insurance include a rise in adoption for life insurance services among individuals and an increase in development strategies by public and private companies which propel the market growth. WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,

" Insurance Market

by Type (Life Insurance and General Insurance), and Distribution (Insurers, Insurance Brokers and Agencies, Banks and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032" . According to the report, the insurance market was valued at $9.0 trillion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $28.5 trillion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2024 to 2032. Get Your Sample Report & TOC Today:

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis) 118 – Tables

54 – Charts 350 – Pages Prime determinants of growth

Enforcement of strong rules by banks and financial institutions for providing insurance services can hinder market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements in life insurance services offer lucrative market opportunities for the market players.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2022 $9.0 trillion Market Size in 2032 $28.5 trillion CAGR 13.5

% No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments covered Type, Distribution Channel and Region.

Drivers

Rise in adoption for life insurance services among individuals

Increase in development strategies by public and private companies



Opportunities Technological advancements in life insurance services

Restraints Enforcement of strong rules by banks and financial institutions for providing insurance services



The life insurance segment held the highest market share in 2023.

Based on type, the life insurance segment held the highest market share in 2023. This dominance is often attributed to the fundamental role life insurance plays in providing peace of mind and long-term financial security. Life insurance policies offer various benefits, including death benefits that provide a financial cushion to beneficiaries in the event of the policyholder's death, as well as living benefits such as cash value accumulation and supplemental income through annuities.

The insurance brokerage and agencies segment held the highest market share in 2023.

Based on the distribution channel, the large enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2023. The proliferation of digital technology has helped agencies to offer the products directly to consumers through online platforms, mobile apps, and digital marketing channels. Customers may easily investigate, evaluate, and purchase life insurance products from smartphones.



North America held the highest market share in 2023

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to boost in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe. Well-developed infrastructure is accelerating the adoption of the most recent technologies, including insurance in North America.

Players: -



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated

Centene Corporation

Elevance Health, Inc.

AXA S.A.

Allianz SE

State Farm Group

Progressive Corporation

HDI V.a.G.

Zurich Ins Group MetLife Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global insurance market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Recent Industry Development:



In May 2024, Transcarent launched an AI-driven solution, to simplify healthcare navigation. The newly introduced AI chatbot, developed on the ChatGPT framework, is designed to address common health insurance inquiries, including cost estimates for medical services, deductible queries, and provider recommendations.

In May 2024, Everest Insurance unveiled its Australian Insurance operations following approval from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority. In May 2023, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) launched a bundled product which will provide life, health, casualty and property cover in a single insurance policy at an affordable price.

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the insurance market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the insurance market analysis from 2023 to 2032 to identify the prevailing insurance market opportunities.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the insurance market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global insurance market statistics.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players. The report includes the analysis of the regional and global insurance market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

By Type



Life Insurance General Insurance

By Distribution Channel



Insurers

Insurance Brokers and Agencies

Banks Others

By Region



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) MEA (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Rest of MEA)

Key Market Players : Zurich Ins Group, Allianz SE, State Farm Group, AXA S.A., Elevance Health, Inc., Progressive Corporation, Centene Corporation, MetLife Inc., UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, HDI V.a.G.

