Russian Reconnaissance Drone Shot Down In Bakhmut Sector

8/9/2024 6:09:15 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Bakhmut direction, soldiers of the company of strike unmanned aerial systems of the "Revenge" brigade of the Luhansk border guard detachment destroyed a Russian reconnaissance drone using a Mavic drone.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Telegra and a video was posted.

"In the Bakhmut direction, pilots of the border commandant's office of the RUBpAK brigade "Revenge" spotted an enemy reconnaissance drone and neutralised it by taking it to the ram," the statement said.

Video: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Read also: Aircraft, UAVs, drones and artillery: Enemy attacks Zaporizhzhia region 405 times in past day

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the "Gart" Brigade Air Defence Forces destroyed an enemy Lancet barrage munition in the Vovchansk sector.

