War Update: 101 Combat Clashes In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's military reported a total of 101 combat engagements with Russian invasion forces, with most Russian assaults repelled in the Pokrovsk axis.

This was reported on by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform saw.

According to detailed updates, yesterday, August 8, the enemy launched 73 on the positions of Ukrainian units and at settlements (using 89 glide bombs), as well as 4,747 strikes, including 180 involving jet artillery.

Russian airstrikes targeted the areas of Zolochiv, Snihy, Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, and Hlushkivka of Kharkiv region; Serebrianka, Siversk, Druzhba, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Novodonetske, Selidove, Oleksandropil, Vozdvyzhenka, and Hrodivka of Donetsk region; Kamianske, Novodanylivka of Zaporizhia region, and Novotyahinka of Kherson region.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Air Force, missile and artillery units have launched 19 strikes on enemy manpower and equipment clusters, hit three electronic warfare stations, three radars, four artillery systems, two control points, and three observation posts.

Kharkiv axis: the enemy continued its assault attempts as six combat clashes took place in the Vovchansk area.

Three Russian attacks were recorded in the Kupiansk axis. Defense forces repelled assaults near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and toward Hlushkivka.

Lyman axis: Ukrainian troops repelled 24 assaults in the areas of Makiivka, Terny, and Nevske.

Siversk axis: the Defense Forces repelled 13 attacks near Ivano-Daryivka, Spirne, Verkhniokamyanske, and Vyimka. Near the latter, the enemy launched five of the said assaults.

Kramatorsk axis: Ukrainian troops stopped 10 Russian attempts to break through the defense lines in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Kalynivka.

Toretsk axis: the enemy launched nine attacks with air support, concentrating their main blows toward Severne, New York, and Toretsk, as well as near Zalizne.

Ukrainian troops repelled 29 attacks in the Pokrovsk axis. The Russians focused their main efforts in the areas of Panteleimonivka, Novo-oleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Ivanivka, Zhelanne, Novoselivka Persha, and Yasnobrodivka.

Kurakhove axis: the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka. The enemy tried to break through Ukraine's defenses three times.

Vremivka axis: the Russians launched three unsuccessful attacks on the Ukrainian positions toward Vodiane and Vuhledar.

Orikhiv axis: one unsuccessful battle for the enemy took place near Malaya Tokmachka.

No signs of enemy offensive groups being formed were detected in Volyn and Polissia axes where the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the border areas in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the Russian army maintains its presence, significantly intensifying air raids. From across the border, the Russians bombarded Bachivsk, Kucherivka, Romashkove, Kamianka, Popivka, Yunakivka, Kruzhok, Bunyakine, and a number of other settlements.

"Our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses on enemy equipment and manpower, exhausting Russia's offensive capability along the entire front line and in the enemy rear," the General Staff emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia suffered 1,030 war casualties in the past day alone.