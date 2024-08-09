Gas Transit Via Ukraine Proceeds With No Interruptions - Operator

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Despite the developments near Sudzha in Russia's Kursk region, gas transit to European customers proceeds as usual.

This was reported to Ukrinform by the press service of Gas TSO of Ukraine, the national operator of Ukraine's gas transmission system.

"Gas transmission to European consumers is taking place as usual, without changes. The nominated volumes are confirmed, the physical gas flow is maintained," the company reported.

On August 8, The Washington Post, citing an unnamed adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reported that Ukraine's forces seized control of the Sudzha gas measuring station in Russia.

As reported, the price of natural gas in Europe approached the highest mark recorded this year over fears of possible interruptions in Russian gas supplies amid reports of battles ongoing in Russia's Kursk region.

Russian exporter PJSC Gazprom said that on August 8, transit through the Sudzha receiving point was set at 37.3 million cubic meters per day, which is slightly below the usual figure of 42 mcm.