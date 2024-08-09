Sheikh Joaan Meets IOC Member

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani met Samira Asghari, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on the sidelines of the Paris Games on Thursday. Asghari is actively promoting sports among Afghan women, having gone from refugee to international player to the youngest member of the IOC.

