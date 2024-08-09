Indiranagar to Koramangala-7 most expensive areas of Bangalore to live

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Many Bangalore neighbourhoods are recognised for luxurious living and high property costs. Here are Bangalore's seven most costly neighbourhoods.

Here are seven of the most expensive areas to live in Bangalore.

A major IT hub with luxury apartments, gated communities, and villas. Offers a modern lifestyle with top-tier schools, hospitals, and shopping centres.

Known for its Hebbal Lake-view luxury villas and high-rise residences. It attracts wealthy people due to its proximity to the airport and IT parks.

One of Bangalore's most sought-after areas, known for its vibrant nightlife, high-end boutiques, and gourmet dining.

Popular among young professionals and expatriates.

A well-planned neighbourhood with a mix of traditional and modern homes. Known for its parks, temples, and a strong sense of community, making it highly desirable for families.

It is an exclusive residential area known for its spacious bungalows and proximity to govt officials & celebrities.

Quiet, green, and one of the oldest upscale areas in the city.

A well-planned neighbourhood with a mix of traditional and modern homes. Known for its parks, temples, and a strong sense of community, making it highly desirable for families.

Central to Bangalore's commercial district, known for its historic charm, upscale hotels, and retail outlets. A prime location with easy access to major landmarks and businesses.