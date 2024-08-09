U.S. Sanctions Lead To Diplomatic Fallout In Paraguay

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Paraguay's of Foreign Affairs has formally requested the United States to hasten the departure of its ambassador, Marc Ostfield.



The U.S. sanctioned Tabacalera del Este S.A. (Tabesa) , linked to former President Horacio Cartes.



Cartes served from 2013 to 2018. The White House labeled Cartes as "significantly corrupt."



The U.S. Treasury announced these sanctions on Tuesday. They targeted Tabesa for financially supporting Carte under the Global Magnitsky program.



This program penalizes entities involved in serious human rights abuses and corruption worldwide.



Ambassador Ostfield's public disclosure of the sanctions sparked controversy in Paraguay. Many viewed it as unwelcome meddling in domestic affairs.







Paraguay's government expressed discontent with the ambassador's approach. They emphasized that they do not dispute the U.S.'s right to use such administrative tools.



However, they believe the manner of communication could jeopardize longstanding trust. They stated their commitment to maintaining historical relations. They criticized the politicization of the sanctions process.



Many Paraguayan politicians denounced the ambassador's actions. They considered it an infringement on their country's sovereignty.



This diplomatic spat underscores deeper tensions. It highlights how international sanctions intersect with national governance and sovereignty.



The situation escalated when Paraguay's Foreign Minister, Rubén Ramírez Lezcano, urgently summoned Ambassador Ostfield.



This meeting resulted in the formal request for his accelerated departure. This incident reflects on U.S.-Paraguay relations.



It highlights the delicate balance of diplomatic interactions. It underscores the challenges in enforcing international law while respecting national boundaries.

