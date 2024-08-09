Argentina Achieves Historic Trade Surplus In H1 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the first half of 2024, Argentina achieved a historic trade surplus milestone, as reported by the Argentine Agency for and International Trade (Aaici) .



Operating under the of Foreign Affairs, the agency announced a $10.708 billion trade surplus.



This marks a significant turnaround from the first half of 2023. Argentina faced a trade deficit of $4.493 billion then.



The trade balance improved by $15.201 billion, highlighting a positive shift.



Several factors contributed to the trade surplus. Argentina's export revenues totaled $38.176 billion, reflecting a 14% increase.



This figure is the second highest in the last 11 years. The robust export performance significantly impacted the surplus.







Imports during the first six months of 2024 amounted to $27.468 billion. This figure is 28% lower than in the first half of 2023. The reduction in imports contributed significantly to the trade surplus.



In June alone, exports surged by 21.7% year-on-year. A 30.7% increase in the volume of goods exported drove this surge.



The monthly performance underscores strong export dynamics. China emerged as the leading destination for Argentine exports in June.



Shipments to the Asian country increased by 122.9% year-on-year. Brazil and the United States ranked as the second and third largest markets.



Argentina's trade balance has fluctuated over the years. In 2023, the country faced a trade deficit of $6.928 billion.



This was a significant shift from a surplus in 2022. Variations in export and import levels influenced these changes. External economic factors also impacted the trade balance.

Background

Morgan Stanley's recent analysis of Argentina's economic policies under President Javier Milei presents a cautiously optimistic view.



The investment bank recognizes the government's efforts to tackle inflation and fiscal imbalances. They suggest that these measures are on the right track.



Other major financial institutions share this perspective. They see both opportunities and challenges in Argentina's economic future.







