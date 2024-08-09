Revenue And Cost Management Drive Sabesp’S Q2 2024 Success

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's sanitation giant Sabesp reported a net of R$ 1.2 billion ($216 million) for the second quarter of 2024.



This represents a significant annual increase of 62.6% compared to the same period in the previous year. This report marks the last one released by Sabesp as a state-owned entity.

Net Income: Sabesp achieved a net profit of R$ 1.2 billion ($216 million) in Q2 2024. This reflects a 62.6% increase from the previous year.



Adjusted EBITDA: The company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 35.5% year-on-year. It reached R$ 2.9 billion ($522 million).



Revenue Growth: Revenue from sanitation services, excluding construction revenue, increased by 14.3% from April to June 2024. This totaled R$ 5.9 billion ($1.06 billion). The net operating revenue rose by 9.7%, reaching R$ 6.7 billion ($1.21 billion) in the same period.

Cost Management: Administrative and operational expenses decreased by 15.5%. These expenses amounted to R$ 3.3 billion ($594 million).







Tariff Adjustments: A tariff adjustment of 9.6% was implemented in May 2023. Another increase of 6.4% followed in May 2024.



Increased Billing Volume: The total billed volume increased by 3.2%.

Construction Revenue: Construction revenue increased annually by R$ 10.6 million ($1.91 million) from April to June 2024. It rose by R$ 167.8 million ($30 million), or 6.9%, in the quarter.







A 14.8% increase in billing.

A non-recurring tax credit adjustment of R$ 81.6 million ($14.70 million) in Q2 2023.



Factors Contributing to Revenue GrowthSabesp attributed its improved revenue performance to several factors:Expense AnalysisThe rise in expenses was mainly due to:Despite these increases, the combined administrative and commercial costs decreased by 15.5% from January to June 2024 compared to the previous year.These costs represented 60.3% of the net sanitation service revenue in the first half of 2024. This was down from 69.1% in the same period of 2023.Context and Future OutlookSabesp's financial performance in the second quarter of 2024 showcases its robust growth trajectory. Strategic tariff adjustments and efficient cost management drove this growth.As the company transitions from a state-owned entity, these financial results may set a strong foundation for its future operations in the private sector.The company's ability to increase revenue while reducing operational costs highlights its effective management strategies.This positions it well for future challenges and opportunities in the sanitation industry.