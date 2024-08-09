Petrobras Reports A Loss Of R$ 2.6 Billion In Q2 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Petrobras, the Brazilian state-controlled oil giant, reported a net loss of R$ 2.6 billion ($462 million) for the second quarter of 2024.



This represents a significant downturn compared to the same period in 2023. Last year, the company posted a net of R$ 28.7 billion ($5.109 billion).



The loss also marks a 111% decrease from the first quarter of 2024. In Q1 2024, Petrobras saw a positive result of R$ 23.7 billion ($4.219 billion).



The last quarterly loss occurred in the third quarter of 2020.

Financial Performance and Management

The company disclosed the financial results in its quarterly report on August 8, 2024. This report is the first under the leadership of the new CEO, Magda Chambriard .



Despite the negative results, the Board of Directors approved the distribution of R$ 13.6 billion ($2.421 billion) in dividends and interest on equity to shareholders.







Petrobras' total revenue for the quarter was R$ 122 billion ($21.72 billion). This reflects a 7.4% increase compared to the second quarter of 2023.



However, operating expenses surged by 69.9% year-over-year, reaching R$ 26.5 billion ($4.717 billion). These expenses significantly impacted the company's profitability.

Contributing Factors

Petrobras attributed the quarterly loss to exchange rate fluctuations and tax settlements.



Fernando Melgarejo, the company's Chief Financial Officer, emphasized that these factors did not significantly affect cash flow.



He stated, "Petrobras maintained strong cash generation in the second quarter of 2024." This enabled the company to invest $3 billion and adhere to its shareholder remuneration policy.



The net result should be viewed in light of events impacting the accounting result. However, these events had no significant impact on the company's cash.

Production and Sales

Petrobras reported a total output of 2.69 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day in the second quarter of 2024.



This marks a 2.4% increase compared to the same period in 2023. However, the production of petroleum derivatives fell by 3.5%, totaling 1.74 million barrels.



Diesel and gasoline accounted for 64% of these derivatives. The refinery utilization rate was 91%, slightly lower than the 93% reported in the second quarter of 2023.



It was also lower than the 92% in the first quarter of 2024.



Sales of petroleum derivatives experienced a decline of 1.3% in the second quarter. The most significant drop was in gasoline sales, which fell by 9.7% year-over-year.



This decrease was attributed to higher prices and reduced competitiveness against ethanol at the pump.

Strategic Implications

The financial downturn highlights several strategic challenges for Petrobras. The increase in operating expenses underscores the need for better cost management.



The impact of exchange rate volatility and tax settlements necessitates improved risk mitigation strategies.



Additionally, the decline in sales of petroleum derivatives suggests a potential shift in consumer preferences. Petrobras will need to address these market dynamics.







