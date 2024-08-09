(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas - Hydrogen / Cell Stock News Bites - VANCOUVER, CANADA and SEATTLE, USA - March 1, 2023 - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP ; TSX:BLDP) and global carbon reduction company First Mode today announced a purchase order for Ballard to First Mode with 30 hydrogen fuel cell modules – totaling 3 megawatts – to power several hybrid hydrogen and battery ultra-class haul trucks. This is the equivalent of approximately 4,000 horsepower.

"Every one of the Ballard fuel cell modules that First Mode retrofits into an ultra-class haul truck means an immediate reduction in diesel fuel use and moving the mining industry another step closer to decarbonization," said Julian Soles, First Mode CEO. "We're excited to continue to innovate with Ballard. Utilizing hydrogen and battery technology in our nuGenTM systems allows our customers to achieve the best haul truck performance and range without sacrificing availability."

The 30 Ballard hydrogen fuel cell modules will be integrated into clean energy powerplants built in Seattle, Washington and installed into ultra-class haul trucks to be operated at First Mode's Proving Grounds in Centralia, Washington. These trucks are estimated to save 2,600 tons of diesel fuel each year.

"We are excited to expand our important collaboration with First Mode," said David Mucciacciaro, Ballard's Chief Commercial Officer. "The mining industry annually contributes up to 7% of the world's carbon emissions and roughly half of these emissions comes from mobile diesel applications, including haul trucks. Together with First Mode, we are continuing to demonstrate a viable pathway to decarbonize mining trucks by using Ballard's leading hydrogen fuel cells. These additional truck deployments highlight the opportunities ahead for fuel cell commercialization in hard-to-abate sectors."

First Mode is now working to scale production for the next generation of clean energy powerplants. In January 2023, First Mode entered into a global supply agreement with Anglo American to retrofit over 400 ultra-class haul trucks with First Mode's nuGenTM solution, including fuel cell and battery powerplant and related infrastructure. The Ballard fuel cells will be integrated into the next several powerplants built by First Mode.

First Mode and Ballard first partnered in 2019 to supply fuel cells for the world's first 2-megawatt hybrid hydrogen fuel cell and battery powerplant designed and built by First Mode in Seattle, Washington. The clean energy powerplant replaced a diesel engine on a 300-ton Komatsu 930E-4 ultra-class haul truck that is currently operating at Anglo American's Platinum Group Metals mine site in Mogalakwena, South Africa.

