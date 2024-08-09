(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria Bioscience is a global innovator in drug delivery platforms that has developed the patented DehydraTECH(TM) for improved delivery of bioactive compounds

The company is currently evaluating DehydraTECH-processed CBD as a potential for high blood pressure

Long-term studies have shown that high blood pressure can increase the risk of developing dementia in later life

Experts, however, believe that hypertension could slow the pace of the cognitive decline In addition to helping hypertension patients keep their condition under control, Lexaria's DehydraTECH-CBD, which has so far been shown to be safe and well tolerated, could potentially help reduce the risk of dementia

Blood pressure or BP typically refers to the pressure exerted by circulating blood against the walls of blood vessels, particularly large arteries and veins. This pressure fluctuates throughout the day depending on the activity in which one engages. However, in some instances, it can consistently cross the normal threshold, a condition known as high blood pressure or hypertension. Usually, and based on a 2017 guideline, a person is said to have high BP when the top reading on the blood pressure monitor, which represents the systolic blood pressure, is greater than 130 mmHg while the bottom reading, which denotes the diastolic pressure, is above 80 mmHg ( ).

The constant exertion of elevated pressure on blood vessels damages them by making them less elastic. According to the Centers for Disease Control (“CDC”), this decreases the flow of blood and oxygen to the heart and other body organs. And it is this depressed blood flow that causes progressive damage to...

