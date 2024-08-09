Cannabisnewsbreaks Pac Roots Cannabis Corp. (CSE: PACR) Looks To Profitable Fall Harvest

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Pac Roots (CSE: PACR) , a Canadian cannabis company dedicated to producing premium-quality strains and products, focuses on its first-mover approach to produce premium-quality, industry-leading cannabis strains unavailable in the regulated market. The company's premium-grade cannabis strains are used in a wide variety of products. Most recently, Pac Roots entered a joint venture with Rock Creek Farms to cultivate a 100-acre premium CBD hemp farm. Based on its reputation for producing unparalleled cannabis, the company currently has 100% of its next hemp harvest under sales contract at fair market value. The company's crop is expected to come in at up to 700,000 pounds of biomass. An article noting the anticipated October harvest states that“genetics-based cannabis cultivation employs artificial selection and marker-assisted breeding, enabling cannabis producers to optimize for the end-use of the resulting crop. Qualities such as size, color, smell, density and texture factor heavily into how custom strains are differentiated-particularly those optimized for specific concentrations of tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) or cannabidiol (“CBD”). Besides giving cannabis cultivators the power to maximize product quality, the ability to genetically modify the structure of cannabis plants can also boost profitability through increased plant yields by selecting for larger and more numerous buds on each plant, ultimately enabling companies like Pac Roots to generate maximum quality and yield.”

About Pac Roots Cannabis Corp.

Pac Roots is focused on delivering the finest genetics to Canadians. Preserving the excellence of its elite strains while introducing the highest quality of new strains to the public is the company's passion. The foundation, based on genetic variation and stability, drives the decision making for Pac Roots Cannabis Corp.'s business. For more information about the company, visit .

