Hempnewsbreaks Hemptown Organics Corp. Issues Shareholder Update

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Hemptown Organics , a diversified hemp company doing business as Hemptown USA, committed to producing premium tobacco and smokable hemp products, on Friday issued a letter to its and debenture holders from its president, director and co-founder, Michael Townsend. In the update, Townsend expressed optimism for the cannabis sector and provided the company's progress on many fronts, including its debut on the nationally branded show Americas Next and subsequent investor leads, completion of its much-anticipated IFRS 2019 and 2020 statements and progress at its Oregon farm. The letter reads,“Processing continues to operate at full capacity on the farm in Oregon, where our new CBD/CBG flower product is expected to be distributed into both the wholesale market and smaller unit retail, direct to the consumer market, which offers significantly higher margins. The hardworking crew members took a long-deserved holiday during January after the harvest was prepared for processing. Our team at Hemptown continues to increase the production speed of the CBD/CBG flower to meet consumer demand.”

About Hemptown Organics Corp.

Hemptown is a diversified, industry-leading cannabinoid company delivering a diverse product offering across the value chain, in multiple sales channels, to meet the growing global demand for cannabinoid-based products. State of the art cultivation in Oregon's Rogue Valley, FDA-licensed and cGMP certified product manufacturing, and a strong leadership team with Fortune 500 experience, including Kellogg's, Nike and Intel, are the pillars for Hemptown's growth model as the Company pushes into the consumer-packaged goods sectors with top quality white label and branded product lines for the consumer market. For more information about the company visit .

