Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman: Investigations Into Haniyeh's Assassination Are Ongoing

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Iranian Foreign spokesman Nasser Kanaani confirmed that the relevant institutions in Iran are continuing to investigate the dimensions and details of the assassination of the head of the bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Movement (Hamas) Ismail Haniyeh. The Iranian News Agency (IRNA) quoting Kanaani reported that Haniyeh's killing in Tehran "will strengthen and deepen the close ties between Tehran, Palestine and the resistance."

