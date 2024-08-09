Over 130 Km Highways Constructed In J&K In 3 Yrs: Goi

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The of India (GoI) on Thursday said that National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has made significant progress in enhancing road infrastructure across Jammu & Kashmir with over 130 kilometers of highways constructed over the past three years.

Union for Road and Highways, Nitin Gadkari was replying to a query of Rajesh Ranjan.

Gadkari said the NHAI constructed 48.30 kilometers of highways in 2021-22, 42.90 kilometers in 2022-23, and 39.10 kilometers in 2023-24.

These figures are part of a broader national effort, with a total of 33,137 kilometers of highways built across India during the same period.

“The total expenditure on these projects exceeded Rs 7 lakh crore, with Rs 2,15,207 crore spent in 2021-22, Rs: 2,21,490 crore in 2022-23, and Rs 2,68,711 crore in 2023-24, all over India,” he added.

Furthermore, the minister added that the government has implemented various measures to expedite the process. These include streamlining land acquisition procedures, revamping the Parivesh Portal for quicker environmental approvals, introducing online systems for obtaining railway clearances, and holding regular review meetings with all stakeholders .