Sweden Committee: 1400 Staff Unemployed In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Swedish Committee reported on Monday that 1,400 Afghan staff members have lost their jobs following the cessation of its operations in Afghanistan. The organization stated that employment contracts for its staff expired on July 31st.

According to the relief agency, hundreds of Afghan employees of the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan have been unemployed since the organization halted its activities in March 2024 due to increased pressure from the Taliban.

Cajsa Wikström, the secretary for the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan, expressed hope that other organizations would take over the implementation of their projects to meet the needs of affected groups adequately.

The Swedish Committee for Afghanistan ceased its operations in Afghanistan on March 2024, citing increased Taliban pressure and concerns over the safety of its staff members.

Andreas Stefansson, the general director of the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan, indicated that this decision followed heightened pressure from the Taliban after the incident involving the burning of the Quran in Stockholm.

The organization had previously warned that around 7,000 of its employees in health, education, and infrastructure sectors across 16 provinces would lose their jobs with the cessation of its activities in Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, there have been widespread reports of severe restrictions on women's education and employment opportunities. Women and girls have been barred from attending schools beyond sixth grade and universities in Afghanistan.

The Taliban's policies have severely curtailed women's access to employment opportunities, with many workplaces enforcing strict gender segregation and dress codes. Female employees in various sectors, including healthcare and education, have reported being forced out of their jobs.

The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has exacerbated the challenges faced by women, with many unable to access essential services or earn a livelihood. The international community has expressed growing concern over the deteriorating human rights situation and the impact on women's rights in particular.

