Iran's East Azerbaijan Enforces Strict Ban On Afghan Migrants, Even With Residency Permits

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Deputy Prosecutor of East Azerbaijan announced on Monday that Afghan nationals' activities in the province are prohibited, with severe penalties for violators.

Ahmad Moghri added that even those Afghans holding residency permits are not allowed to stay in the province.

According to Iranian media, Moghri pointed to the influx of Afghan migrants into Iran following the takeover, alleging“tangible crimes” by them.

He stated,“Based on higher decisions and documents, residency of Afghan nationals, even with permits, is prohibited in some provinces, including East Azerbaijan.”

Moghri emphasized that industrial complexes in Iran are employing Afghan migrant labor, urging judicial and law enforcement bodies to take serious action against employing companies.

The ban on residency and activities of Afghan migrants in various cities of Iran, including East Azerbaijan, is not a new phenomenon.

Despite recent harsh crackdowns against Afghan migrants, Iranian authorities continuously highlight Afghan migrants' role in unemployment and crimes in the country.

The International Organization for Migration reported that about 70% of Afghans migrate to Iran due to a lack of job opportunities in their own country.

Afghan migrants in Iran not only face the threat of deportation but also encounter discriminatory and violent behavior from some Iranian citizens.

Human Rights Watch warned on Monday about the increasing government and societal discrimination against Afghan migrants in Iran, describing the treatment of Afghan migrants in the country as“catastrophic.”

