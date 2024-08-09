(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) Riyadh,Saudi Arabia – August 08,2024 – OPPO today introduces Reno12 F 5G in Saudi Arabia, adding to its popular Reno Series with a highly stylish and accessible AI phone. Featuring a brand-new Cosmos Ring Design, a dynamic Halo Light, and a 120Hz Smart Adaptive Screen, all protected by the robust All-Round Armour, Reno12 F 5G impresses with its stylish design and solid build. As an AI Portrait Expert, OPPO Reno12 F 5G not only takes the lead in enhancing creativity in photography with advanced AI features like AI Eraser 2.0 and Smart Image Matting 2.0, but it also boosts productivity with AI tools including AI Recording Summary, AI Writer, and more. Powered for high performance by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Platform, and with AI LinkBoost for enhanced connectivity, OPPO Reno12 F 5G is the top choice for users’ entry into the world of AI Phones.



Premium Design and Unbreakable Build

Style Meets Strength in All-New Design

OPPO Reno12 F 5G revolutionizes the design of the Reno Series with the introduction of the new Cosmos Ring Design. Drawing inspiration from classic wristwatches, the meticulously crafted circular camera module on the back cover exudes a sleek, elegant and luxurious feel, while a Halo Light encircles the camera to add a unique dynamic lighting effect that syncs up with music and adds an extra vibe to users’ listening experience. Not only does the Halo Light provide a variety of customizable lighting effects for different scenarios, but it also serves as a subtle notification system for charging, calls, and messages, alerting users with minimal interruption during situations like meetings and classes.



Complementing the stunning Cosmos Ring Design are two captivating color options fusing both contemporary and classic color schemes on OPPO Reno12 F 5G. Amber Orange, with a texture that dances like flickering flames; Olive Green, with a curved light column texture exuding dynamic fluidity. Measuring just 7.69mm in Olive Green and 7.76mm in Amber Orange, the phone weighs a mere 187g , combining stylish design with comfort for all occasions.



OPPO Reno12 F 5G boasts a 120Hz Smart Adaptive Screen with a remarkable local peak brightness of up to 2,100 nits for visual experiences that are both vivid and comfortable, while ensuring responsiveness in every interaction. The screen’s Splash Touch feature eliminates difficulties caused by wet screens or hands by improving the accuracy of taps and swipes even in rainy or other wet conditions. Additionally, the phone offers top level smart eye protection, leveraging both hardware and software solutions to minimize blue light emissions and display the optimal screen temperature throughout the day.



Despite its elegant and stylish looks, OPPO Reno12 F 5G boasts incredible durability fortified with All-Round Armour to defend against everyday drops, scratches, pressure, and water splashes. The robust armour includes an advanced glass screen and OPPO's in-house developed High-strength Alloy Framework, while internal components are safeguarded by a Sponge Bionic Cushioning structure. Thanks to this inside-out protection, OPPO Reno12 F 5G is rated for IP64 Water and Dust Resistance and certified for 5 Stars in SGS Performance Multi-Scene Protection Testing.



A World of Rich AI Features at Your Fingertips

Boosting Creativity and Productivity through Accessible GenAI

At the heart of Reno12 F 5G is OPPO’s commitment to making AI technology accessible by providing more users with advanced GenAI features that ignite creativity in photography and enhance productivity. When it comes to AI photography, AI Eraser 2.0 offers a smooth way to remove unwanted passers-by from photos with just a tap, supporting removal of a wide range of objects and natural filling in generated backgrounds at a faster speed. AI Smart Image Matting 2.0 meanwhile has been updated with enhanced accuracy, allowing for multi-subject cutouts that can be saved as standalone stickers for future use. Also included on the phone is AI Studio, which provides a personalized AI-powered photography experience that can transform regular portraits into unique digital avatars.



Alongside the AI imaging features, OPPO Reno12 F 5G adds a range of useful AI productivity tools like AI Recording Summary, which can process voice recordings and extract key information into easy-to-read summaries. More features are wrapped in the AI Toolbox, including AI Writer for crafting quick emails, social media posts and comments, AI Summary for extracting essential details from long passages of text, and AI Speak for reading articles aloud. Thanks to the easy-to-use AI Toolbox, users can conveniently call on these features from the sidebar to boost their productivity across a range of scenarios.



The Brand-New AI Portrait Expert

Natural and Clear Images with the AI Portrait Expert

Beyond its suite of GenAI Features, OPPO Reno12 F 5G elevates the photography experience with an Ultra-Clear Camera System designed to capture sharp and natural portraits. The system includes a top-grade 50MP Main Camera, a 2MP Macro Camera for perfect close-up portraits, and a 112-degree 8MP Ultra-Wide-Angle camera, complemented by a 32MP selfie camera with multiple focal lengths.



On top of this powerful camera combo, Pro Portrait Mode leverages both the main and macro cameras to deliver professional-grade bokeh effects for stunning portraits, while AI Portrait Retouching provides more vivid and natural retouching effects. Together, the hardware-software combinations ensure every portrait on Reno12 F 5G captures full natural beauty with exceptional details.



Always Connected, Always On

The Fastest Network, Anywhere

Ensuring a significant uplift to the fundamental experience on Reno12 F 5G is the best-ever network performance in the history of the Reno Series. This includes OPPO’s AI LinkBoost technology coupled with a 360° Surround Antenna solution that leverages a system-level AI model to boost signal reception and optimize network selection.



By intelligently adapting to challenging network conditions, AI LinkBoost ensures users enjoy the best connection possible. For example, it accelerates video sharing speeds and reducing video call buffering on congested networks or those with weak signals. When exiting an elevator, AI LinkBoost helps Reno12 F 5G swiftly reconnect to a network 36% faster than the previous generation, and enhance location accuracy when navigating with Google Maps, For extreme cases with no network coverage at all, OPPO's BeaconLink supports device-to-device voice calls over Bluetooth based on a self-developed protocol, making ad-hoc network communication possible even in a completely disconnected environment.



Powerful Performance and Lasting Smoothness

OPPO Reno12 F 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Platform boasting a 10% overall improvement in energy efficiency compared to the previous generation. It is available in large memory configurations of 8/12GB of RAM and 256/512GB ROM, with up to 12GB of additional virtual RAM available through OPPO’s RAM Expansion technology to guarantee seamless multitasking. The addition of OPPO's exclusive Trinity Engine also ensures long-term system smoothness through the precise allocation of computational resources. This includes ROM-Vita, which can smartly compress and clean storage to create more space for user files. Thanks to these enhancements, Reno12 F 5G has passed OPPO’s 50-Month Fluency Protection test , guaranteeing system smoothness for more than four years of use.



With its 5,000mAh Large Battery , OPPO Reno12 F 5G can provide up to 1.94 days of regular use, or an impressive 13.95 hours of non-stop TikTok streaming . Thanks to OPPO’s advanced technology, the battery is also able to maintain optimal performance for over four years of normal use . This long-lasting battery is supplemented by 45W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge, which enables a full 100% charge in 71 minutes . Even a quick 10-minute charge from 1% can deliver over 7 hours of music playback or more than 6 hours of call time, ensuring users are never more than a few minutes away from staying connected and entertained.



Pricing and Availability

OPPO Reno12 F 5G will be available in Saudi Arabia in Amber Orange,Olive Green from Today, August 08. The 12GB RAM + 256 ,ROM model will be priced at 1299 SAR on All Channels.





MENAFN09082024006841014746ID1108535301