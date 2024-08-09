Box Office: 'Furiosa' Disappoints In Slow Memorial Day Weekend
(MENAFN- Baystreet) AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock gained significant momentum after so-called“meme stocks” received a shot in the arm due to the return of an online personality known as“Roaring Kitty”. Shares of AMC shot up 59% month-over-month as of close on Friday, May 24, 2024. However, the stock is still down 28% over the past six months and 88% in the year-over-year period.
Cinema operators had strong expectations ahead of the Memorial Day long weekend in the United States. However, box office results turned in a lot weaker than expected. The May 24-26 stretch saw Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga pull in just $25.5 million at the domestic box office. The film raked in $59 million worldwide. That is a disappointing opening weekend haul for a movie that boasted a production budget of $159 million, not accounting for the marketing and promotion budget. Mad Max: Fury Road pulled in $153 million at the domestic box office and $379 million worldwide with its 2015 release.
The Garfield Movie raked in $24.7 million over the 24-26 period and $31.8 million over the May 24-27“long weekend” stretch. IF came in third with $21.0 million while Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes continued its solid run with $17.1 million in its third weekend running. The Fall Guy and The Strangers: Chapter 1 rounded out the top five, pulling in $7.6 million and $7.0 million, respectively.
MENAFN09082024000212011056ID1108535290
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.