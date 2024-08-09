Stocks In Play

( MENAFN - Baystreet) 6/3/2024 - 11:38 AM EST - Bausch + Lomb Corporation : Announced the U.S. launch of Blink NutriTears, a clinically proven over-the-counter supplement that targets the key root causes of dry eyes, promotes healthy tear production and provides noticeable relief of eye dryness symptoms in as little as two to four weeks. Bausch + Lomb Corporation shares T are trading down $0.17 at $20.89.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.