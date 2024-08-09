Mainz Down On Data Presentation

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) shares fell Monday, as the company a molecular genetics diagnostic concern, specializing in the early detection of cancer, presented pivotal data from its largest cohort to date during a poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2024 Annual Meeting in Chicago, and online. This data combines results from the ColoFuture and eAArly DETECT studies including additional patients collected since the first reported study results, demonstrating the significance of its innovative screening approach.

The combined analysis involves 690 clinical subjects from 30 specialized gastroenterology centers across Europe and the United States, including previously unexamined and unreported samples, highlighting the remarkable efficacy of Mainz Biomed's multimodal screening test. This test integrates the Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) with proprietary mRNA biomarkers, complemented by an advanced AI and machine learning algorithm. This combination enables precise differentiation among colorectal cancer (CRC), advanced adenomas (AA), non-advanced adenomas, and samples with no pathological findings.

The presentation is entitled“A Novel, Non-Invasive, Multimodal Screening Test for Early Detection of Precancerous Lesions and Colorectal Cancer Using an Artificial Intelligence-Based Algorithm.”, presented by Dr. D. Kim Turgeon

This study highlighted the significant advantage of the multimodal screening test over existing methods, particularly in detecting advanced precancerous lesions. For example, the sensitivity for detecting high-grade dysplasia, which have an increased risk of turning into cancer, with the multimodal approach was 95.8%, significantly higher than other non-invasive tests currently available.

MYNZ shares forfeited 29 cents, or 3.4%, to 84 cents.

