Two Stocks To Hold Forever: Mcdonald's And Coke

(MENAFN- Baystreet) When the stock panic accelerated last week, Coca-Cola (KO) shares increased in value. Investors are bullish on this food and drink firm, expecting the Olympic games in Paris will drive sales higher.

KO stock is an attractive long-term holding. In the last quarter, Coke posted organic revenue growing by 15% Y/Y, with Latin America leading the increase (up by 28%).

Readers may consider Monster (MNST) and Celsius (CELH), too. However, Coke has a solid dividend and a proven management leadership team.

McDonald's (MCD) ended its downtrend after markets reacted to its quarterly results. Although the restaurant posted negative global comparable sales growth of -1.0%, its outlook is still bright.

McDonald's expects a full-year 2024 operating margin in the mid-to-high 40% range.“Accelerating the Arches” is its playbook for maximizing profit growth and attracting more customers.

The firm also has a catchy $5 meal deal. This will increase customer traffic, potentially leading to an upsell. In addition, it will attract new customers who otherwise would not have considered the restaurant.

Readers may consider other restaurant firms like Domino's Pizza (DPZ), Starbucks (SBUX), and Chipotle (CMG). However, MCD stock has a good chance of resuming its uptrend as investors buy it for its rebound potential.

