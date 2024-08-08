عربي


Meet The Workforce Innovation Board

8/8/2024 11:00:22 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) by Jean Paik and Julia Hood

Previously published by Business Insider

Justina Nixon-Saintil, vice president and chief impact officer, IBM

Nixon-Saintil leads IBM's career-readiness initiatives, education partnerships, and curricula. Her global team provides access to coursework on subjects including AI, environmental sustainability, and professional workplace skills through IBM SkillsBuild, the organization's free education program.

This year, IBM SkillsBuild partnered with Usher's New Look to offer training and customized learning plans on AI for thousands of students across the country, including high schoolers and college-age youth from communities traditionally underrepresented in technology. The curriculum seeks to equip students with knowledge about evolving technological innovations to help prepare them for a competitive workforce.

"As AI continues to be a driving force in the workplace, we believe that IBM SkillsBuild is well-positioned to help students develop the technology skills they'll need to succeed," Nixon-Saintil said in a statement about the collaboration.

Continue reading here .

