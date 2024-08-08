Axis Brain And Back Institute Now Scheduling Appointments With Neurosurgeon Dr. Tanya Dixon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS, USA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Southlake , Texas, August 9, 2024: Axis Brain and Back Institute is pleased to announce that patients can schedule appointments with the practice's newest neurosurgeon, Dr. Tanya Dixon . She now sees patients in Fort Worth and provides exceptional care for individuals suffering from back and neck pain or other neurological conditions.Dr. Dixon is proud to join the team at the Fort Worth location to ensure patients have access to expert neurosurgical care with advanced options to treat even the most complex neurological conditions. With appointments available in Fort Worth, more patients will be able to see a highly qualified neurosurgeon closer to home, giving them a better chance of a successful recovery without venturing far from home. Her commitment to excellence guarantees top-tier medical care closer to home.The Fort Worth location of Axis Brain and Back Institute is a state-of-the-art facility equipped with the latest medical technology and resources. Dr. Dixon is experienced in using these advancements to evaluate patients, diagnose the problem, and provide the most appropriate treatment. She specializes in minimally invasive treatments and takes a compassionate, patient-centered approach, giving every patient individualized attention and care that improves patient outcomes.Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment with Dr. Tanya Dixon at the Fort Worth location can find out more by visiting the Axis Brain and Back Institute website or calling 1-817-502-7411.About Axis Brain and Back Institute: Axis Brain and Back Institute is a multidisciplinary medical practice that provides innovative, patient-centered care for individuals experiencing back and neck issues. Its team uses cutting-edge technology and comprehensive, personalized treatment plans to offer the highest quality of care and enhance patient outcomes. It is dedicated to medical excellence and helping patients overcome their pain.Company: Axis Brain and Back InstituteAddress: 1110 E State Hwy 114, Suite 100City: SouthlakeState: TXZip code: 76092Telephone number: 1-817-502-7411Fax number: 1-817-502-7412

