Lebanese Resistance Mourn Martyrdom Of Member In Israeli Attack
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- One member of the Lebanese Islamic resistance was killed and three others injured in a drone attack by the Israeli Occupation forces on Marine village, south Lebanon, on Thursday.
The Israeli occupation air force carried out strikes on some villages, including Kafrkela, Wadi al-Ezyah, Houla and others, National News Agency (NNA) said in a statement, mourning the member killed.
Since "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" on October 7, Lebanon's southern borders have been witnessing military confrontations on a daily basis between Israeli occupation and the resistance. (end)
fas
MENAFN08082024000071011013ID1108534375
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.