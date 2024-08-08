Lebanese Resistance Mourn Martyrdom Of Member In Israeli Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- One member of the Lebanese Islamic resistance was killed and three others in a drone attack by the Israeli forces on Marine village, south Lebanon, on Thursday.

The Israeli occupation air force carried out strikes on some villages, including Kafrkela, Wadi al-Ezyah, Houla and others, National News Agency (NNA) said in a statement, mourning the member killed.

Since "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" on October 7, Lebanon's southern borders have been witnessing military confrontations on a daily basis between Israeli occupation and the resistance. (end)

