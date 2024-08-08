عربي


Lebanese Resistance Mourn Martyrdom Of Member In Israeli Attack


8/8/2024 7:18:13 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- One member of the Lebanese Islamic resistance was killed and three others injured in a drone attack by the Israeli Occupation forces on Marine village, south Lebanon, on Thursday.
The Israeli occupation air force carried out strikes on some villages, including Kafrkela, Wadi al-Ezyah, Houla and others, National News Agency (NNA) said in a statement, mourning the member killed.
Since "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" on October 7, Lebanon's southern borders have been witnessing military confrontations on a daily basis between Israeli occupation and the resistance. (end)
