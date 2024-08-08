Mission Wealth's Bryant Merryman Recognized On Forbes Best-In-State Next-Gen Advisors List For IL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. CHARLES, Ill., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Wealth , a nationally accredited and award-winning wealth management firm, proudly announces that Bryant Merryman, one of their esteemed Senior Wealth Advisors in Chicago, Illinois, has been named #42 on the Forbes Best-In-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list for 2024.

"I am honored to be included in the Forbes Best-In-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list," said Bryant Merryman , a Partner and Senior Wealth Advisor at Mission Wealth. "This recognition reflects the trust my clients place in me and the collaborative effort of the entire Mission Wealth team. I look forward to continuing to provide innovative solutions and dedicated service to our clients."

Mission Wealth's Bryant Merryman has been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list for 2024!

Top Next-Gen Advisors Best-In-State list features 1,621 top professionals who cumulatively manage nearly $2.8 trillion in assets. This group has long careers ahead of them-all were born in 1985 or later, have a minimum of four years of experience as an advisor, and exhibit exceptional professionalism, performance, and dedication to their clients. This accolade is a testament to Bryant's unwavering commitment to delivering personalized financial strategies and superior service to his clients.

"We are incredibly proud of Bryant for this well-deserved recognition," said

Brad Stark , Co-founder of Mission Wealth. "Bryant has flourished in leading our mid-west growth initiatives and earning his way to becoming a partner in the firm. He not only does remarkable work for our clients but has been able to balance his success with his most important job, being a great husband and raising an amazing family. Our hats are off to him!"

The average age of a financial advisor continues to climb, currently hovering around 56. According to the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, less than one-third of advisors today are under the age of 40, compared to industries like, say, technology, where nearly half are under 40. The need for fresh talent in financial advice is critical, and Forbes and Shook Research have ferreted out wealth management's up-and-comers.

Merryman has been an integral part of the Mission Wealth team, known for his expertise in comprehensive financial planning and investment management and his ability to navigate complex financial landscapes. His inclusion in this prestigious list highlights his exceptional skills and genuine passion for helping clients achieve their financial goals.

Mission Wealth strives to deliver unparalleled financial guidance and support to its clients. Bryant's recognition on this list is a testament to their collective efforts and the exceptional talent within the firm. For more information about Mission Wealth and Bryant

Merryman, please visit .

About Forbes | SHOOK

SHOOK considered advisors born in 1985 or later with a minimum of 4 years as an advisor. Advisors must have built their practices, led their teams, joined teams, and are viewed as future leaders, or a combination of both. The ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures: telephone and in-person interviews to measure best practices. Also reviewed are client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations, and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and audited performance reports are rare. Data provided by SHOOK® Research, LLC. Data as of 3/31/24.

SHOOK's research and rankings provide opinions intended to help investors choose the right financial advisor and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information, please see

. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

About Mission Wealth

Established in 2000, Mission Wealth is a nationally recognized Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) dedicated to serving over 3,235 valued clients and families, managing assets exceeding $8.7 billion across the United States. For comprehensive information about Mission Wealth's core values and services, please visit or contact us at (805) 882-2360 for a complimentary consultation.

