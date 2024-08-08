Coopercompanies To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO), a leading global medical device company, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:
2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare conference
Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 3:45 pm ET
Al White, President & Chief Executive Officer, will represent the Company in a fireside chat
Morgan Stanley Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 1:50 pm ET
Al White, President & Chief Executive Officer, will represent the Company in a fireside chat
A webcast of each session will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the CooperCompanies' website at .
About CooperCompanies
CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on improving lives one person at a time. The Company operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, improving the vision of millions of people every day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women's health company dedicated to assisting women, babies and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, CooperCompanies (“Cooper”) has a workforce of more than 15,000 with products sold in over 130 countries. For more information, please visit .
Contact:
Kim Duncan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Risk Management
925-460-3663
...
