AMBASSADOR LAWRENCE MUKANDA MUKOLWE, HSC, Ostj, APPOINTED WORLD CIVILITY AMBASSADOR AT PRIVATE CEREMONY IN NAIROBI

Lawrence Mukanda Mukolwe, HSC, OStJ

Eunice Wanjiru Kiriamburi, Felicity Ikhumba Mukanda, Lawrence Mukanda Mukolwe, Jackline Oyiera Oyando, Amb. Dominic Nyaberi Obadiah

Felicity Ikhumba Mukanda, Lawrence Mukanda Mukolwe and Jackline Oyiera Oyando

Humanitarian Dr. Dominic Obadiah of Kenya, Lawrence Mukanda Mukolwe of Kenya and ICN Special Envoy of the United StatesDr. Ruben West

Felicity Ikhumba Mukanda, Eunice Wanjiru Kiriamburi, Lawrence Mukanda Mukolwe, Karen Nyakio Wagura, Anita Dominic, Amb. Dominic Nyaberi Obadiah

Dr. Ruben West, Special Envoy For Ichange NationsTM, Appoints Lawrence Mukanda Mukolwe, HSC, OStJ As World Civility Ambassador During A Private Ceremony In Kenya

- Dr. Ruben West, World Civility AmbassadorNAIROBI CITY, GREENSPAN, KENYA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lawrence Mukanda Mukolwe is a results-oriented individual who believes in the power of being a self-starter through personal development. He is competitively skilled and ethically exemplary on matters service to mankind, humanitarian, security, safety, crime prevention professional, and able to work in the ever - dynamic nature of security and crime in the region.Ambassador Lawrence sits on various boards in public schools, corporates and institutions on a voluntary basis as he serves his community. He also serves and ranked as a senior volunteer Commissioner (National Headquarters) / Director of Ceremonies at the Priory of Kenya of the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St. John of Jerusalem, serves as Chairman of the Award Holders Alumni–Kenya courtesy of the President's Award-Kenya and Duke of Edinburgh's International Award in Kenya. Amb. Lawrence has also served in the government of Kenya as a safety and security professional in the State Corporation (Kenya Railways Corporation).His goal is to transfer his skills and expertise in a professional capacity to any organization that would value professional service and progressive career growth as well as maintaining interest in the field of emergency medical services and matters security and safety.Lawrence Mukanda is recognized for his meritorious services and outstanding devotion in enhancing and empowering youths with leadership skills, expedition, personal development programs, training and conducting mentorship programs to many young and old awardees on matters president's award in Kenya including teaching them to be more responsible people in the society through the Award Holders Alumni-Kenya, President's Award Kenya and Duke of Edinburgh's International Award in Kenya as well as the Priory of Kenya of the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St. John of Jerusalem.The ambassador has previously been recognized for his exemplary devotion to charitable campaigns and community-based programs due to his dedication to serving humanity during emergencies. Such voluntary service towards humanity translates his knowledge and training acquired from the Humanitarian Peace Support School (HPSS) courtesy of International Peace Support Training Centre (IPSTC) through full sponsorship of Disaster and Safety Management trainings by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) courtesy of Government of Kenya, Japan, United Kingdom, United States of America and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), having undergone and completed courses like Disaster Preparedness & Planning (DPP), Disaster Communication & Warnings (DCW), Incident Command System (ICS 01, 02 & 03), Disaster Risks Management Table Top Exercise Design & Evaluation (TTX), Integrated Disaster Risks Manager's, Hospital Emergency Incident Command System and Hospital-Based Management of Mass Casualties.For Instance, during one of his exemplary services, he was involved in addressing disasters such as 2007 post-election violence, Westgate Attack and Dusit D2 terrorist attacks. These recognitions have earned him international awards.The philanthropic ambassador was recently declared a National Hero of the Republic of Kenya by His Excellency Hon. William Samoei Ruto, PhD, C.G.H., President of the Republic of Kenya AND Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces during Mashujaa Day Celebration held on 20th October, 2023 at Kericho County.Amb. Lawrence has been hailed as one of the most dedicated volunteers within the Award Holders Alumni – Kenya and has displayed extremely commendable, successful and distinguished leadership in his role. His exemplary voluntary service to humanity have also earned him most prestigious international and local honors and awards to an extent of him being enrolled, honored and granted the dignity of an officer of the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St. John of Jerusalem by the sovereign Head of the said Order of St. John Her Majesty the Queen of England (Queen Elizabeth II) through a London Gazette Notice.Mr. Lawrence Mukanda, is also a current serving member under both the professional Criminologists Association of Kenya (PCAK) and Protective and Safety Association of Kenya (PROSAK), International Police Association-Kenya Section (IPA), National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU) as well as a volunteer community policing secretary and liaison officer at the Nairobi Railways Police Station under Kenya (Railways and Ports) Divisional Police Headquarters for the past ten years.As a result of his remarkable dedication, commitment, outstanding contributions and exemplary service to humanity, Amb. Lawrence has earned himself other well-deserved honours and accolades such as Grand Prior's awarded by His Royal Highness Prince Richard Alexander Walter George, Second Duke of Gloucester, a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order and Bailiff Grand Cross of the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St. John of Jerusalem and Grand Prior of the said Most Venerable Order.He also brags of being feted with the The Bronze Standard Award from the President's Award–Kenya, awarded by the late His Excellency Hon. Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi, C.G.H., Former president of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Forces.Besides, he also holds the Silver Standard Award from the President's Award–Kenya awarded by His Excellency Hon. Mwai Kibaki, C.G.H, M.P., former President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces as well as Gold Standard Award from the President's Award–Kenya awarded by His Excellency Hon. Mwai Kibaki, C.G.H., M.P., former President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Forces through a Kenya Gazette Notice.Mr. Mukanda is also a proud holder of a Life Member Alumni (Award Holders Alumni-Kenya) awarded by His Excellency Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta, C.G.H., Former President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Forces whereas the latest being the National Hero of the Republic of Kenya, and Head of State's Commendation (HSC) awarded by His Excellency Hon. William Samoei Ruto, PhD., C.G.H., President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Forces.Based on his selfless and outstanding voluntary service, rendered to the community and country, Ambassador Lawrence Mukanda Mukolwe was recommended and appointed as a World Civility Ambassador as well as his Honorary Doctorate Degree Doctor of Philosophy in Humanities from the United Graduate College and Seminary International at a private ceremony held at the New Stanley Sarova Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya on the 18th day of July 2024.The award was presented to him by iChange Nations Special Envoy, Dr. Ruben West and Amb. Dominic Obadiah.iChange NationsTM is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals worldwide who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to change nations effectively.iChange NationsTM was founded by Sir. Dr. Clyde Rivers of the USA. According to Dr. Rivers, ICN honors people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to contribute to the world..iChange NationsTM (ICN) is an international organization based in the United States and present in more than 155 countries around the world and affiliated with several other organizations and chambers of commerce.Dr. Ruben West is not only the Special Envoy for iChange NationsTM but also the Civility for Kenya movement leader. He was appointed Special Envoy by the organization's President and founder Dr. Clyde Rivers.Dr. West carries out his global mandate by identifying deserving individuals and nominating them to the organization for award consideration.As the Civility For Kenya movement leader, Dr. West believes that "Civility is treating people the way you would like to be treated. Not doing anything to them that you would not want done to you or someone you love or care about".Ambassador Lawrence Mukanda Mukolwe's name now falls on the list of world leaders that have been awarded by the iChange NationsTM organization.Those leaders include:President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda:He is honored for his outstanding leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country.First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda:Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) an ever-present battle for the health of their people.Former Vice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka:He was honored for his efforts in the peace-making process for Kenya, Sudan, and Burundi.Former President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi:Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as former First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi, was Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria:Honored for the Anti-corruption policies, he implemented in Nigeria.First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique:Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well as bringing AIDS awareness programs.Former President Wolde Giorgis of Ethiopia:Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador:Honored for her tireless efforts in protecting women's rights in the Republic of El Salvador.Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia:Honored for his life's work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.

Dr. Clyde Rivers Speaks About iChange NationsTM Awards