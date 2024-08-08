Robinhood Reports Strong Q2 Earnings

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Robinhood reported second-quarter revenues of $682 million, a 40% increase from the previous year. This growth was driven by a resurgence in meme and a 161% rise in transaction-based revenues, reaching $81 million. Overall, transaction-based revenues grew by 69% to $327 million.

The company's per share (EPS) rose to 21 cents, up from three cents per share a year ago, exceeding Wall Street's expectations. Net income increased to $188 million, compared to $25 million the previous year. The stock price showed a modest increase during after-hours trading.

In June, Robinhood agreed to acquire Bitstamp, Ltd., a cryptocurrency exchange with an international presence, enhancing its capabilities and reach. Bitstamp has 50 active licenses and registrations across the EU, UK, US, and Asia. In July, Robinhood also acquired Pluto Capital Inc., an AI-powered investment research platform.

Robinhood Expands Product Offerings and Subscriber Base

Robinhood introduced industry-leading margin rates in May, which led to a 20% increase in margin balances, reaching $5 billion by the end of the second quarter. The company also launched a new credit card and expanded its subscription service, Robinhood Gold, which now has 2 million subscribers, a 61% year-over-year increase. Assets under custody rose by 57% year-over-year to $139.7 billion, with record net deposits of $13.2 billion for the quarter.

Also, Robinhood has been actively returning value to its shareholders. In May, the board of directors authorized a $1 billion share repurchase program, which began in July 2024 and is planned to be executed over the next two to three years. The company reported a temporary suspension of its overnight trading services due to issues with its execution venue, Blue Ocean ATS.

Robinhood Focuses on Expanding Business Lines

Robinhood stated that it will continue to focus on expanding its business lines. The company's retirement assets totaled $8.7 billion, up from $0.8 billion at the end of the second quarter 2023. Robinhood has been offering bonuses to attract new clients, which has helped increase customer acquisition. The company has indicated that more acquisitions may be on the horizon as it seeks to expand its platform for customers.

Cryptomode reported last month that Robinhood's total net revenues increased 40% yearly, to $618M.

Revenue generated from transactions witnessed an impressive 59% increase, reaching $329 million, largely fueled by earnings from cryptocurrency, as indicated by the company. These crypto revenues themselves jumped to $126 million, marking a 232% rise compared to the previous year.