(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

TORONTO, Canada – September 11 2024, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Canada will host – Taiwan and Canada Economic Partnership – 2024 and beyond , at The Quay, 100 Queens Quay East, Toronto.

“The global pandemic and shifting geopolitical landscapes are forcing a reassessment of regional and global chains. This presents a unique opportunity for Canada and Taiwan. By leveraging their complementary strengths in the innovation ecosystem, they can build more resilient supply chains and turn these challenges into opportunities for growth and collaboration.” TECO Canada .

Background

On December 22, 2023, Canada and Taiwan took a significant step forward in their economic relationship by signing the Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Arrangement ( FIPA ). This agreement aims to create a more stable and predictable environment for businesses operating in both countries, fostering increased trade and collaboration across industries.

Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy recognizes Taiwan as a key regional partner. This recognition has been bolstered by a series of significant developments since 2023. These include the signing of a Science, Technology and Innovation Arrangement and a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that support joint research and development efforts. Additionally, both countries adopted a Collaborative Framework on Supply Chains Resilience, focusing on strengthening their supply chains in critical areas like green energy, critical minerals, electric vehicles, and semiconductors.

This seminar convenes leading figures from government and industry to chart a course for strengthening economic ties between Canada and Taiwan.

CanWIN Global Summit

At the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada ( APF Canada ) hosted the inaugural“ CanWIN Global Summit ” focusing particularly on Taiwan as a warm-up for the Canadian Women's Entrepreneurial Delegation's visit to Taiwan in November, highlighting Taiwan's achievements in gender equality.

This international forum, brought together female entrepreneurship leaders from seven economies in the Indo-Pacific region and across Canada, under the theme“ Beyond Boundaries: Creating Gender-Inclusive Prosperous Societies in Canada and Asia ,” included, director general Jin-Ling Chen from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Toronto, along with four Taiwanese female representatives invited to share their experiences.

This year's Canadian Women's entrepreneurial delegation is scheduled to visit Taiwan and Vietnam from November 17 to 23, fulfilling a long-awaited goal. The organizers are currently actively selecting delegation members and plan to hold a B2B business forum and exchange with outstanding women in Taiwan during the visit.

Early this year, the Taiwan Entrepreneurs Society Taipei/Toronto ( #TESTT ) attracted over 400 business elites and professionals from Canada and across North America, to its 29th annual banquet.

Ambassador Harry Tseng stated that Taiwan is leading the world into a new #AI era, and Taiwan-Canada economic and trade relations are advancing rapidly. As Canada assumes the chairmanship of the CPTPP this year, significant events promoting the #CPTPP will continue in the second half of the year.

The representative office urged all chamber friends to actively promote Taiwan's accession to the CPTPP to the Canadian government, business community, and academia. It aims to let Canadian friends know that Taiwan not only meets the membership criteria but will also make greater contributions to all member countries within the CPTPP, creating more significant value.

Taiwan Textile Research Institute (TTRI ) and the Industrial Technology Research Institute, recent visit to Toronto was welcomed by director general Jin-Ling Chen of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office. Toronto extended a warm greeting to the delegation from TTRI, headed by vice president Sheng-Fu Chiu, and the Industrial Technology Research Institute, led by director Bo-Gaun Chen.

The two sides exchanged views on the development of Taiwan's smart textile industry, technology R&D and industry matching, the cooperation of the intelligent sector and trade between Taiwan and Canada.

Director-General Chen reveals that Taiwan and Canada have close economic ties, that Taiwanese businessmen and community are active in Canada, and that Taiwan is also actively promoting global trade collaboration and requests admission to join significant international economic organizations like the CPTPP. Taiwanese companies have been the driving force behind Taiwan's advancement in the global arena!

Smart textile has a huge influence. As an illustration, smart textile technology can assist in gathering significant body indices from individuals, which can then be examined and utilized to improve health!

Bravo to Taiwanese businesses and the bilateral cooperation between Taiwan and Canada! Taiwan's Smart Industry GO GO GO! Taiwan is seen by the World!

The post Taiwan and Canada Economic Partnership – 2024 and beyond appeared first on Caribbean News Global .