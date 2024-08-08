Sri Lanka-India Friendship Arch Inaugurated

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, August 8: The High Commission of India and the Sri Lanka-India Parliamentary Friendship Association with the assistance of of Urban Development and inaugurated the 'Sri Lanka – India Friendship Arch' on 08 August 2024 at the National Sandalwood Garden, Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte.

The event commenced with the unveiling of the 'Sri Lanka-India Friendship Arch' by Hon'ble Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest along with H.E. Santosh Jha, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka. Hon'ble Prasanna Ranatunga, Office Bearers of Sri Lanka – India Parliamentary Friendship Association including Parliamentarians Hon'ble M. A. Sumanthiran, Hon'ble Dr. V. Radhakrishnan, Hon'ble Jagath Kumara Sumithraarachchi and senior officials joined in planting Murutha tree saplings in an arch-shaped tract at the National Sandalwood Garden.

Underscoring an abiding commitment to the environment, the event was organised as a part of the #Plant4Mother campaign launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on World Environment Day 2024. Prime Minister Modi launched the campaign on 05 June 2024 by planting a Bodhi Tree sapling at Buddha Jayanti Park in New Delhi. He called upon everyone in India and abroad to join the movement. In India, the campaign envisages plantation of 800 million trees by September 2024 and 1.4 billion trees by March 2025 following a 'whole of Government' and 'whole of society' approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inauguration of the 'Sri Lanka – India Friendship Arch' is a testament to the long-standing friendship between the two nations. It signifies the shared vision to enhance and deepen the bilateral partnership for mutually beneficial and sustainable economic growth.

END